UPI News

Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Season 5: Kelly Reilly Says That Marriage Won’t Change Her – “Beth Has Always Been Devoted To Rip”

The one thing that has constantly been chronicled throughout Yellowstone, is the ever-growing relationship between Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Of course, their relationship ultimately ends up with them getting married in Season Four, in a less than conventional wedding. Of course, the two also take in young Carter (who isn’t so young anymore).
Outsider.com

New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Images Released Showing Rip, Beth, Kayce, and More

Yellowstone Season 5 will be here before we know it, and these latest images give us a glimpse of what to expect outside of all-out war. With the Season 5 teaser trailer being all we have to go off of so far, you’d be forgiven for thinking Yellowstone‘s about to be all guns and glory. But these images, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly‘s new feature, show the peaceful side of Dutton life.
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Trailer for Upcoming Season 5: ‘We’re Already at War’ [Watch]

Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold. The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.
wegotthiscovered.com

Power comes at a catastrophic cost in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer

Steady yourselves, Yellowstone fans, the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated 5th season is finally here, and it’s as thrilling a look at the future for the Duttons as it is an emotional one. That’s right, with the tagline, “Power has a price,” it’s evident that our favorite cowboy family is up against the fight of their lives next season, and it just might cost them everything.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ fans question if a redemption arc is even possible for a staunchly unlikable character

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is in no shortage of characters for you to dislike, but our inner fanboy tells us that the High King Gil-galad should’ve definitely been an exception to this general arrangement in the community. Alas, the monarch’s deceptive demeanor towards both Galadriel and Elrond, and perhaps possibly Celebrimbor, has sullied his case.
EW.com

Governor John Dutton declares war in Yellowstone season 5 trailer

When John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is in a position of power, his (many) enemies should be very, very worried. And when Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, John Dutton has a lot of power. Paramount just released a trailer for the hit drama's fifth season, which sees John sworn in...
