Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
Yellowstone Season 5: Kelly Reilly Says That Marriage Won’t Change Her – “Beth Has Always Been Devoted To Rip”
The one thing that has constantly been chronicled throughout Yellowstone, is the ever-growing relationship between Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Of course, their relationship ultimately ends up with them getting married in Season Four, in a less than conventional wedding. Of course, the two also take in young Carter (who isn’t so young anymore).
New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Images Released Showing Rip, Beth, Kayce, and More
Yellowstone Season 5 will be here before we know it, and these latest images give us a glimpse of what to expect outside of all-out war. With the Season 5 teaser trailer being all we have to go off of so far, you’d be forgiven for thinking Yellowstone‘s about to be all guns and glory. But these images, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly‘s new feature, show the peaceful side of Dutton life.
‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Trailer for Upcoming Season 5: ‘We’re Already at War’ [Watch]
Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold. The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yellowstone prequel 1923 adds Game of Thrones' Jerome Flynn
Flynn will play a "hard-headed Scot"
Dutton Rules Podcast: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Has to Be Messing With Us, Right?
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Logically, we all assumed that he was James and Margaret Dutton's (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) son, but logically, we also assumed that Harrison Ford would play an older James Dutton in 1923. Only one of these two things is true. FRIDAY. 31 MIN. Every...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ fans brace themselves for a high-stakes season 5 as John Dutton goes all in on a risky hand
The trailer for Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, poses the most important question that the Dutton family has ever faced. Power has a price; will the Duttons be able to pay it?. If they can, what will it cost them? As the trailer dives into some intense scenes in...
'House of the Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy says they're 'well aware' of the big shoes they have to fill after time-jump recasting
D'Arcy appears as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the latest "House of the Dragon" episode. She told the Independent that she felt "conflicted" about the recasting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Power comes at a catastrophic cost in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer
Steady yourselves, Yellowstone fans, the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated 5th season is finally here, and it’s as thrilling a look at the future for the Duttons as it is an emotional one. That’s right, with the tagline, “Power has a price,” it’s evident that our favorite cowboy family is up against the fight of their lives next season, and it just might cost them everything.
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ fans question if a redemption arc is even possible for a staunchly unlikable character
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is in no shortage of characters for you to dislike, but our inner fanboy tells us that the High King Gil-galad should’ve definitely been an exception to this general arrangement in the community. Alas, the monarch’s deceptive demeanor towards both Galadriel and Elrond, and perhaps possibly Celebrimbor, has sullied his case.
EW.com
Governor John Dutton declares war in Yellowstone season 5 trailer
When John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is in a position of power, his (many) enemies should be very, very worried. And when Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, John Dutton has a lot of power. Paramount just released a trailer for the hit drama's fifth season, which sees John sworn in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Big Sky’ Has Found a Happy Balance Between Being a Drama and a Miniseries
In the world of television, it always feels like dramas and anthology miniseries are at odds with one another. Dramas are fun because you can return to your TV friends season after season; but narratively speaking, few options can beat the tight storytelling a miniseries allows. That’s why it’s been especially interesting to see Big Sky thread this particular needle. By evolving this crime drama to fit more of a “case of the season” format, Big Sky has figured out how to have its coffee cake, and eat it too.
CMT
WATCH: Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” Returns For Season 5 With Drama-Filled Trailer
The fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit drama series “Yellowstone” is just around the corner. The Taylor Sheridan universe released a sneak peek (Sept. 29) of the upcoming episodes in a new finger-biting trailer. Following a record-breaking season and action-packed finale, fans receive a glimpse of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elizabeth Olsen admits she wants in on an upcoming MCU series
Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s love of a fake-out death, nobody was buying it for a second that Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch had actually met her demise at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and with good reason. After all, the star’s Golden...
wegotthiscovered.com
Deadpool creator teases a threequel that’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ meets Butch and Sundance via Bing Crosby
When Deadpool 3 was first set up at 20th Century Fox, Ryan Reynolds revealed that the plan was for Wade Wilson to team up with Wolverine for a road trip adventure that would have been inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon – the 1950 classic that established a massively influential storytelling trick.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’
Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie gets an official title and a star of ‘The Witcher’
Following up one of the most acclaimed trilogies of the modern era is no easy task, especially when Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves combined to tell a fully story with a definitive conclusion across the acclaimed Planet of the Apes movies Rise, Dawn, and War. Of course, the fact that...
wegotthiscovered.com
At last, ‘Deadpool 3’ means we can pretend ‘X-Men Origins’ never happened
Far and away, the single greatest positive to emerge from X-Men Origins: Wolverine was the bromance between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who continue to troll each other at every available opportunity more than a decade on from first crossing paths on the maligned comic book blockbuster. Jackman would go...
Comments / 0