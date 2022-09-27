Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: A condominium neighborhood and hog auctions
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Sept. 29 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Carr covered the news site's two top stories of the week.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's boys cross country team claims Panther Invitational
PICKERINGTON -- The Ashland boys cross country team turned in a championship performance on Saturday afternoon in central Ohio. The Arrows won the Division I title at the Panther Cross Country Invitational in Pickerington.
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale Local Schools announces treasurer opening
JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants with a strong financial background for the position of Treasurer to succeed Rick Blahnik. He has served the district for seven years and will retire at the end of February. Hillsdale Local, with the...
ashlandsource.com
Complete command: West Holmes dominates Lexington in convincing showing
West Holmes earned its community's accolades after a 48-14 win over Lexington for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Lexington after the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland officials welcome newly built roundabout with ribbon cutting and demonstration
ASHLAND — It was the first ribbon-cutting ceremony of its kind in Ashland County. But the occasion — the completion of the county’s first roundabout — called for it on a cloudy Thursday as officials beamed at the architectural feat that is promised to reduce crashes at that particular intersection.
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork shoots past Pleasant with early burst
Clear Fork rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 56-21 win over Pleasant on September 30 in Ohio football. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 28-14 margin over Pleasant after the first quarter.
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
ashlandsource.com
Northmor ends the party for East Knox
Northmor dumped East Knox 36-23 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Northmor drew first blood by forging a 15-11 margin over East Knox after the first quarter.
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's rally falls just short in OCC thriller
ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium. Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 27,...
OSHP: Man killed in Summit County crash involving semi
An early morning crash left one man dead in Summit County Saturday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
ashlandsource.com
Unbeaten Eagles welcome Northwood to town Saturday
ASHLAND — The Eagles will renew a longtime rivalry Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium. Ninth-ranked Ashland welcomes Northwood to town on Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the 38th all-time meeting between the programs. AU owns a 23-13-1 advantage in the long-standing series, which began in 1963.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
ashlandsource.com
Lima Central Catholic nets nifty victory over Lucas
Lima Central Catholic showed its poise to outlast a game Lucas squad for a 26-23 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Lucas, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lima Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Week 7: Check out this week's Ashland-area high school football scores
ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Mansfield stops Ashland in snug affair...
ashlandsource.com
Centerburg outclasses Mt. Gilead
Centerburg trucked Mt. Gilead on the road to a 28-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Centerburg jumped in front of Mt. Gilead 21-6 to begin the second quarter.
Richland County animal shelter overwhelmed after 5 recent humane cases
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Overwhelmed with dogs from five different recent humane cases, the Humane Society of Richland County‘s shelter is asking for help caring for all of the animals they are working to rehabilitate. The eighteen dogs are in addition to other animals at the shelter that are ready for adoption. Five of the […]
ashlandsource.com
Ninth-ranked Ashland roughs up Northwood
ASHLAND — Ashland University moved into the Top 10 in last week’s Division II football coaches poll. On Saturday night the Eagles looked the part. Quarterback Austin Brenner threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and the defense limited Northwood to 230 total yards in ninth-ranked Ashland’s 56-17 win at Jack Miller Stadium.
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
ashlandsource.com
Loudonville survives taut tilt with Fredericktown
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Loudonville did just enough to beat Fredericktown 38-35 at Loudonville High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 21-21 tie through the first quarter.
