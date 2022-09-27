ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

ashlandsource.com

WRDL: A condominium neighborhood and hog auctions

ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Sept. 29 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Carr covered the news site's two top stories of the week.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Hillsdale Local Schools announces treasurer opening

JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants with a strong financial background for the position of Treasurer to succeed Rick Blahnik. He has served the district for seven years and will retire at the end of February. Hillsdale Local, with the...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork shoots past Pleasant with early burst

Clear Fork rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 56-21 win over Pleasant on September 30 in Ohio football. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 28-14 margin over Pleasant after the first quarter.
BELLVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Northmor ends the party for East Knox

Northmor dumped East Knox 36-23 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Northmor drew first blood by forging a 15-11 margin over East Knox after the first quarter.
HOWARD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland's rally falls just short in OCC thriller

ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium. Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 27,...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Unbeaten Eagles welcome Northwood to town Saturday

ASHLAND — The Eagles will renew a longtime rivalry Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium. Ninth-ranked Ashland welcomes Northwood to town on Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the 38th all-time meeting between the programs. AU owns a 23-13-1 advantage in the long-standing series, which began in 1963.
NORTHWOOD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Lima Central Catholic nets nifty victory over Lucas

Lima Central Catholic showed its poise to outlast a game Lucas squad for a 26-23 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Lucas, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lima Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.
LIMA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Week 7: Check out this week's Ashland-area high school football scores

ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Mansfield stops Ashland in snug affair...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Centerburg outclasses Mt. Gilead

Centerburg trucked Mt. Gilead on the road to a 28-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Centerburg jumped in front of Mt. Gilead 21-6 to begin the second quarter.
CENTERBURG, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ninth-ranked Ashland roughs up Northwood

ASHLAND — Ashland University moved into the Top 10 in last week’s Division II football coaches poll. On Saturday night the Eagles looked the part. Quarterback Austin Brenner threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and the defense limited Northwood to 230 total yards in ninth-ranked Ashland’s 56-17 win at Jack Miller Stadium.
ASHLAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Loudonville survives taut tilt with Fredericktown

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Loudonville did just enough to beat Fredericktown 38-35 at Loudonville High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 21-21 tie through the first quarter.
LOUDONVILLE, OH

