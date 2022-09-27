Read full article on original website
The battle over K-12 education
Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
Ashley Kuykendoll
Age: 33 – FYI, I do not understand the relevance of this question. In my opinion, it reads. as though my age should be a consideration for my candidacy. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Grand Ledge Public School Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.ashleykuykendoll4glps.com/. Candidate Contact for Public: ashleykuykendoll.glps@gmail.com. Are...
Rob Sumbler
Candidate Contact for Public: rob@sumblerforel.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. a. I am running for the school board because...
Jim McEvoy
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: Jim McEvoy, jimforelsb@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. I am registered with the Ingham County Democratic Party. Please share all your social media accounts:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimForELSB. Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimForELSB. Please include...
Terah Chambers
Candidate Website: https://www.facebook.com/TerahChambersforBOE. Candidate Contact for Public: Just me - I don’t have a campaign manager. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: School board is a non-partisan position and I have never made decisions solely based on party affiliation. Please share all...
Tali-Faris-Hylen
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: votefortali@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/TaliFarisHylenforELBOE. https://www.instagram.com/votetalifarishylen. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you...
Katherine Busard
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Potterville School Board. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. Every child deserves access to quality educational...
Matt Bennett
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason Public Schools Board of Education. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: N/A. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085321455221. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I am...
Kurt Richardson
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: KurtsinRichardson@Gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: No. Please share all your social media accounts: Twitter- @MoTownKurtis. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. (Attached) 1. What motivated you to...
Brooke Locke
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Ingham County Commission District 15. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please include a high-quality photo of the candidate. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to? I wanted to see someone fill...
Amy Lark
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason School Board Candidate. Candidate Contact for Public: amymlark@gmail.com; 906-231-7221. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Though not formally affiliated with the party, I vote Democrat, although this is a nonpartisan position. Please share all your social media accounts:...
Caitlin Cavanagh
UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Caitlin Cavanagh's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Website: www.CaitCav.com. Candidate Contact for Public: committee4caitcav@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party?: Democratic party. Please share all...
Sarah Belanger
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Williamston Community Schools Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.sarahbelanger4wcs.com. Candidate Contact for Public: sarah.belanger@outlook.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Nonpartisan. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/SarahBelangerMI. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarahbelanger. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate.
Monica Schafer
EDITOR'S NOTE: Ms. Schafer declined to answer the City Pulse survey, submitting instead her responses to the League of Women Voters candidate inquiries. 1. Please describe your qualifications and experiences and explain why you are running for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. 1. My educational background, work experiences at...
Kath Edsall
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: kathedsall@yahoo.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts: Facebook. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Ryan Smith
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: igotitsports@aol.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position...
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Daniels for City Council
