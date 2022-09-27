ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, MI

Comments / 1

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

The battle over K-12 education

Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Ashley Kuykendoll

Age: 33 – FYI, I do not understand the relevance of this question. In my opinion, it reads. as though my age should be a consideration for my candidacy. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Grand Ledge Public School Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.ashleykuykendoll4glps.com/. Candidate Contact for Public: ashleykuykendoll.glps@gmail.com. Are...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Rob Sumbler

Candidate Contact for Public: rob@sumblerforel.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. a. I am running for the school board because...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Jim McEvoy

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: Jim McEvoy, jimforelsb@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. I am registered with the Ingham County Democratic Party. Please share all your social media accounts:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimForELSB. Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimForELSB. Please include...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Williamston, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
lansingcitypulse.com

Terah Chambers

Candidate Website: https://www.facebook.com/TerahChambersforBOE. Candidate Contact for Public: Just me - I don’t have a campaign manager. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: School board is a non-partisan position and I have never made decisions solely based on party affiliation. Please share all...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Tali-Faris-Hylen

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: votefortali@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/TaliFarisHylenforELBOE. https://www.instagram.com/votetalifarishylen. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Katherine Busard

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Potterville School Board. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. Every child deserves access to quality educational...
POTTERVILLE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Matt Bennett

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason Public Schools Board of Education. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: N/A. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085321455221. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I am...
MASON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
lansingcitypulse.com

Kurt Richardson

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: KurtsinRichardson@Gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: No. Please share all your social media accounts: Twitter- @MoTownKurtis. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. (Attached) 1. What motivated you to...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Brooke Locke

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Ingham County Commission District 15. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please include a high-quality photo of the candidate. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to? I wanted to see someone fill...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Amy Lark

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason School Board Candidate. Candidate Contact for Public: amymlark@gmail.com; 906-231-7221. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Though not formally affiliated with the party, I vote Democrat, although this is a nonpartisan position. Please share all your social media accounts:...
MASON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Caitlin Cavanagh

UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Caitlin Cavanagh's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Website: www.CaitCav.com. Candidate Contact for Public: committee4caitcav@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party?: Democratic party. Please share all...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#School Voucher#Personal Interest#Election Fraud
lansingcitypulse.com

Sarah Belanger

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Williamston Community Schools Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.sarahbelanger4wcs.com. Candidate Contact for Public: sarah.belanger@outlook.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Nonpartisan. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/SarahBelangerMI. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarahbelanger. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Monica Schafer

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ms. Schafer declined to answer the City Pulse survey, submitting instead her responses to the League of Women Voters candidate inquiries. 1. Please describe your qualifications and experiences and explain why you are running for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. 1. My educational background, work experiences at...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Kath Edsall

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: kathedsall@yahoo.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts: Facebook. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
lansingcitypulse.com

Ryan Smith

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: igotitsports@aol.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Daniels for City Council

• Snail mail: City Pulse, 1905 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912. Contact Berl Schwartz for more information: publisher@lansingcitypulse.com or (517) 999-5061. (Please include your name, address and telephone number so we can reach you. Keep letters to 250 words or fewer. City Pulse reserves the right to edit letters and columns.)
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Matt Hall

Website: Facebook site - Matt Hall for Mason School Board. I have no party affiliation. The FB page noted above is my candidacy’s only social media site. 1. Serving on the Mason School Board is an opportunity to give back to the Mason Schools and the. community. I have...
MASON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy