Henrico County, VA

Henrico officials to announce winning name of proposed animal adoption center

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago
Henrico County officials Wednesday evening will announce the name voters chose for the county’s proposed $15-million animal adoption center, which would be built along Kain Road in Short Pump if voters authorize that funding as part of this year’s bond referendum.

Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin, County Manager John Vithoulkas and Henrico Humane Society President Cara Salman will make the naming announcement at Short Pump Park during an event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that also will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page. County officials accepted name suggestions – nearly 400 in total – then narrowed those to seven finalists and allowed citizens to vote for their favorite.

More than 1,400 votes were cast to determine the winning name.

Funding for the center is included on the ballot item that also proposes improvements or rebuilds of seven fire stations and the construction of a new public safety training center – for a total of $83.85 million.

Henrico voters will face four separate referendum questions – the others relate to school projects, recreation and parks projects, and stormwater draining projects – and can approve or reject each one individually.

If they approve all four, they will authorize the county to sell bonds totaling more than $511 million to fund the capital projects.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico moves into low COVID-19 Community Level

Henrico has entered the “low” COVID-19 Community Level rating as of Sept. 29, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county had been in the “medium” level for the past six weeks and at the “high” level for the 12 weeks prior to that. It was last at the “low” level the week of May 5.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
