Henrico officials to announce winning name of proposed animal adoption center

Henrico County officials Wednesday evening will announce the name voters chose for the county’s proposed $15-million animal adoption center, which would be built along Kain Road in Short Pump if voters authorize that funding as part of this year’s bond referendum.

Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin, County Manager John Vithoulkas and Henrico Humane Society President Cara Salman will make the naming announcement at Short Pump Park during an event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that also will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page. County officials accepted name suggestions – nearly 400 in total – then narrowed those to seven finalists and allowed citizens to vote for their favorite.

More than 1,400 votes were cast to determine the winning name.

Funding for the center is included on the ballot item that also proposes improvements or rebuilds of seven fire stations and the construction of a new public safety training center – for a total of $83.85 million.

Henrico voters will face four separate referendum questions – the others relate to school projects, recreation and parks projects, and stormwater draining projects – and can approve or reject each one individually.

If they approve all four, they will authorize the county to sell bonds totaling more than $511 million to fund the capital projects.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.