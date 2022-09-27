ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Defensive momentum carries Gamecocks to win over SC State

It was a game of firsts and defensive momentum for South Carolina in its 50-10 win over S.C. State. Redshirt sophomore running back MarShawn Lloyd reeled in a five-yard pass for a touchdown late in the first quarter, the first first-quarter touchdown for South Carolina this season. Junior defensive lineman...
ORANGEBURG, SC
University cancels Friday's classes in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

All classes are canceled Friday, Sept. 30, in anticipation of Hurricane Ian hitting the Midlands, the university announced today. The university will close Friday, but food services, housing, health services and virtual academic support services will continue throughout the closure, according to a statement from the university. Essential employees are...
COLUMBIA, SC
Column: Here's how to stay safe during Hurricane Ian

Stay inside and away from windows and roads as Hurricane Ian approaches and is expected to pass over Columbia as a tropical storm on Friday. The hurricane is making history as one of the strongest storms to hit Florida and is expected to hit the coast of South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane.
COLUMBIA, SC

