A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
Here are the horror films fans hate to admit they love
Horror is, in comparison to sci-fi and fantasy, much more of an open field for opinions and a host for far more diverse discussion of themes. Thanks to this policy, fans have no qualms expressing their love for perhaps slightly trashy films. B-movies in particular capture the imagination because of...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Marvel fans explain why an R-rated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have slayed the PG-13 version
For many fans, something seems to be missing from the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get us wrong, the film is still beloved by many, dutifully entertaining enough, and has enough visual panache to make it stand out as a solid excuse to munch on some popcorn for a couple of hours.
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming
As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
Deadpool creator teases a threequel that’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ meets Butch and Sundance via Bing Crosby
When Deadpool 3 was first set up at 20th Century Fox, Ryan Reynolds revealed that the plan was for Wade Wilson to team up with Wolverine for a road trip adventure that would have been inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon – the 1950 classic that established a massively influential storytelling trick.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
At last, ‘Deadpool 3’ means we can pretend ‘X-Men Origins’ never happened
Far and away, the single greatest positive to emerge from X-Men Origins: Wolverine was the bromance between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who continue to troll each other at every available opportunity more than a decade on from first crossing paths on the maligned comic book blockbuster. Jackman would go...
‘Prophet’ creator hypes the Jake Gyllenhaal comic book blockbuster as ‘a big deal’
When it comes to comic book adaptations, the likes of Marvel and DC are the first to pop into the minds of the masses, as would be the case with anything involving the medium. But we’d be remiss to ignore the significant splash made by Image Comics, whose properties such as The Walking Dead, Paper Girls, and Invincible have done their fair share of wowing audiences from all over with their deftly-crafted screen adaptations.
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie gets an official title and a star of ‘The Witcher’
Following up one of the most acclaimed trilogies of the modern era is no easy task, especially when Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves combined to tell a fully story with a definitive conclusion across the acclaimed Planet of the Apes movies Rise, Dawn, and War. Of course, the fact that...
Fantastic Fest Review: Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’ is dangerously romantic
In Park Chan-wook’s latest film, Decision to Leave, there are moments that can only be described as dangerously tender. The touch of hands, the sharing of chapstick, a knowing glance – these are small moments of intimacy that ultimately add up to create the devastatingly romantic love story at the heart of the film. Like all great film noirs, the romance between Detective Hae-jun (Park Hae-il) and prime suspect in her husband’s death, Seo-rae (Tang Wei) is stained by melancholy. Hae-jun has a wife, and obligations to fulfill as a head investigator in his department, and feelings like the ones he develops for Seo-rae risk clouding his judgment. Seo-rae is both a grieving widow and a potential murderer. The pair is a match made in noir heaven.
The Absolute Best Fantasy Movies on HBO Max
The fantasy movies on HBO Max don't get enough attention. The streaming service hosts some of the biggest fantasy franchises in history, including the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy. You'll also find a selection of charming Studio Ghibli films, comic book blockbusters from DC, and much more. Whether you're looking for mainstream hits or cult classics, you'll find them on this streaming service.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
The smash hit sequel that dragged a dead franchise out of development hell feels the heat on 2 rival streamers
The longer any project spends in development hell, the more likely it is to remain there forever. Having endured countless false starts for well over a decade, there were a lot of fans who’d resigned themselves to the fact a third Bad Boys movie was never going to happen.
