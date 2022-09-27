Community solar groups partner with American Farmland Trust on sustainable development initiative

Read full article on original website
solarpowerworldonline.com
OYA Renewables completes 6.7-MW community solar project in New York
OYA Renewables announced that the 6.7-MWDC Robinson Road solar farm in Orleans, New York, has reached commercial operation and will support broad consumer access to solar-powered electricity generation across the state. The community solar project completed the final stage of commissioning in June of 2022. “We applaud the State of...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 150-MW Wisconsin solar project
Alliant Energy announced the completion of its Wood County Solar Project in central Wisconsin. In addition to generating clean, carbon-free electricity, the 150-MW solar site created more than 200 construction jobs and is expected to deliver an estimated $600,000 in new shared revenue annually to the town of Saratoga and Wood County for the next 30 years.
