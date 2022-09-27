ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln

A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
WINTERS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Napa, CA
Sacramento, CA
Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
ABC10

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

These are the 6 best — and affordable — wine regions in the Sacramento area

Sign up for our free weekly Food & Drink Newsletter. California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
SACRAMENTO, CA
visit-eldorado.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
PLACERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ramen#Bakery#H Street#Vegan#Coco Bread#Food Drink#Puerto Rican#Pan Caribbean#Jamaican
californiaglobe.com

Another Shooting & Murder in Downtown Sacramento

Violent attacks by dangerous homeless transients are becoming the “new normal” in Sacramento. So are murders. Another downtown shooting occurred Saturday night in front of several popular restaurants and bars on the 2700 block of J Street. This shooting was the same night as Sacramento’s annual Farm to Fork event, outdoors on the downtown Capitol Mall.
KCRA.com

Northern California agencies preparing to deploy to Hurricane Ian, if called

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people across Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian, people in northern California are preparing to help if their assistance is needed. "The national network stands ready to deploy," Capt. Larry Carmichael, the social services officer for the salvation army in Sacramento County, said Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saying, what are our assets? What are our local resources? What could we deploy if asked? Those conversations happen well (before) a storm begins to brew."
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX40

The haunted houses and attractions in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
KCRA.com

2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Folsom City Council makes outdoor dining permanent

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday making the city's outdoor dining permit program permanent, effective Oct. 27. A temporary program was established under an emergency order to help restaurants after the COVID-related shutdown of indoor dining. The newly approved program is similar and creates a framework for restaurants trying to use portions of city-owned properties and on-street parking spaces for outdoor dining.
FOX40

SacRT to offer free rides the first week of October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Dead, Two Injured in Sacramento Apartment Fire

One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Sacramento Apartment Fire. One person is dead, and two others suffered serious injuries after they tried to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building last week. Residents of the 10-unit apartment complex ran and jumped for their lives when the fire broke out. Details...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy