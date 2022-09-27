Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk to reopen under new ownership
The Sacramento County music venue The Boardwalk is reopening under new ownership. The Boardwalk in Orangevale first opened in 1987 and hosted more than that 1,900 concerts featuring local and touring acts. Megadeth once did an acoustic set there. Former owner Sandy Silk closed the venue earlier this year, citing...
KCRA.com
These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
Fox40
Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln
A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These are the 6 best — and affordable — wine regions in the Sacramento area
Sign up for our free weekly Food & Drink Newsletter. California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
visit-eldorado.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
californiaglobe.com
Another Shooting & Murder in Downtown Sacramento
Violent attacks by dangerous homeless transients are becoming the “new normal” in Sacramento. So are murders. Another downtown shooting occurred Saturday night in front of several popular restaurants and bars on the 2700 block of J Street. This shooting was the same night as Sacramento’s annual Farm to Fork event, outdoors on the downtown Capitol Mall.
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Sunday. The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Davis at around 3:10 a.m involving an [..]
abc10.com
Sacramento Shootings: What is being done after deadly 24 hours in Sacramento County
Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The three incidents happened in south Natomas and North Sacramento.
KCRA.com
Northern California agencies preparing to deploy to Hurricane Ian, if called
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people across Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian, people in northern California are preparing to help if their assistance is needed. "The national network stands ready to deploy," Capt. Larry Carmichael, the social services officer for the salvation army in Sacramento County, said Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saying, what are our assets? What are our local resources? What could we deploy if asked? Those conversations happen well (before) a storm begins to brew."
The haunted houses and attractions in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
Folsom City Council makes outdoor dining permanent
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday making the city's outdoor dining permit program permanent, effective Oct. 27. A temporary program was established under an emergency order to help restaurants after the COVID-related shutdown of indoor dining. The newly approved program is similar and creates a framework for restaurants trying to use portions of city-owned properties and on-street parking spaces for outdoor dining.
SacRT to offer free rides the first week of October
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from […]
Bear spends the night destroying interior of SUV in California
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Peninsula woman vacationing in California captured video of the moment a bear fled from the back of her SUV after spending up to seven hours inside the vehicle. Vicky Costantini, 49, of Redwood City, Pa., said she was visiting her vacation home in Arnold, a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Dead, Two Injured in Sacramento Apartment Fire
One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Sacramento Apartment Fire. One person is dead, and two others suffered serious injuries after they tried to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building last week. Residents of the 10-unit apartment complex ran and jumped for their lives when the fire broke out. Details...
