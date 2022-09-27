Read full article on original website
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 24106 Joshua Drive in Valencia (Tesoro De Valle)
In the highly desirable community of Tesoro De Valle in Valencia, you will find this light and bright 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that features 1,920SF of open living space! As soon as you walk in through the door you will notice the open concept floorplan, freshly painted and new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the first level. The living room welcomes you with its cozy fireplace featuring, high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, tile countertops, a separate dining area and access to your private backyard. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage. Head upstairs where you will find 3 good-size secondary bedrooms (one of which was formerly a loft that was converted into a bedroom), the laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, a full bathroom and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a private bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Step outside to your private backyard perfect for enjoying al-fresco dining or a nice glass of wine with a good book. This family friendly community offers several wonderful amenities to enjoy that include: a resort style pool and spa area; playground, clubhouse, picnic area, gym, sports courts, walking paseos, and more! The HOA also provides/includes maintenance for the front yard landscaping and watering! Conveniently located near award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, city transportation and the 5 freeway! Welcome home! www.24106Joshua.com.
Santa Clarita Radio
Veteran Career Fair To Be Hosted In Santa Clarita For Local Veterans
A career fair catered towards veterans is set to be hosted by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, (SCVSC) to provide job resources to local veterans and their families. The event by the SCVSC and with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is set to be open to all Santa Clarita veterans and...
Santa Clarita Radio
Real Estate & Other Stuff –Zillow Gone Wild And Real Estate Lawsuits – September 30, 2022
Real Estate & Other Stuff –Zillow Gone Wild And Real Estate Lawsuits – September 30, 2022. Today on Real Estate & Other Stuff, Phil and Taylor return to the studio to discuss a variety of topics including ‘Zillow Gone Wild’, agent social media posts that have gone sideways, and so much more.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Remembers Las Vegas Shooting Tragedy Five Years Later
Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States. Included among the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 2017 were at least 12 current or former residents of Santa Clarita. At least 11 Santa Clarita victims were wounded either directly by gunfire or by flying shrapnel, and one man, John Phippen, was killed.
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from September 18th onward, sunset will be before 7 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
SoCal to see temperatures cool on Sunday
Southern California should continue seeing a pleasant weekend, with more fall-like cool temperatures and a layer of clouds in the morning.
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Years Later, Santa Clarita Haunted Jailhouse Is Back!
After two years, SCV Sheriff’s Station is bringing back the Haunted Jailhouse experience to delight Santa Clarita residents. Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. come out for a day of fun, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Valley Chamber Of Commerce Opens Nominations For ‘Salute To Patriots’ Event In November
The SCV Chamber encourages residents to submit “Salute to Patriots” nominations to honor those that have served the country and the Santa Clarita Business community. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber Of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for its annual “Salute To Patriots” event in an effort to recognize Veterans who have served the United States and made an impact on the SCV business community, according to a statement from Peter Warda, a member of the SCV Chamber.
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
Ventura County Reporter
37th Annual Best of Ventura County
Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022
Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022. On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper” radio show, Mina welcomes special guest Amy Valdivia is a Certified Mortgage Advisor with American Financial Network. As a specialist in divorce among other areas, Amy can help to asses in mortgages and when to buy and sell homes during that process.
Santa Clarita Radio
COC EMT Program Celebrates 50 Years Of Service
College of the Canyons celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program Thursday, honoring the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch successful careers in firefighting,...
Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy
No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Glowing Eyes And A Dark Figure’ — Woman Shares Tense Moments In Mountain Lion Attack On 7-Year-Old
A Santa Clarita woman is sharing her experience of the tense moments when a mountain lion attacked a 7-year-old child at Pico Canyon Park Monday evening. Lindsey Pond and her husband were casually exercising on the stairs at Pico Canyon Park Monday, when they encountered a mountain lion, one of California’s predators that will make them think twice about being at the park when it is dark.
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
AdWeek
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
