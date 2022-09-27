ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

With rooftop full of solar panels, Phillipsburg warehouse launches a global green campaign

Japanese clothing company Uniqlo on Tuesday unveiled 1 million square feet of solar panels now covering the roof of its Phillipsburg distribution center. The 3.5-megawatt project involves 8,000 panels atop the warehouse — generating the equivalent energy usage of 450 homes a year, the company says. Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting was significant enough to draw an appearance from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
