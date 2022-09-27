Contrary to what most might believe, one of the world’s worst most recent maritime disasters in terms of human devastation, was not the sinking of the Titanic, but rather the September 2002 sinking of the Joola in the Casamance region of Senegal that resulted in over 1,800 deaths. It was recently described by the New York Times as “the second deadliest maritime wreck ever recorded in peacetime.”

