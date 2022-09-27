Read full article on original website
Related
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
Brazil's far-right president Bolsonaro faces favored left-wing Lula
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right leader, is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva -- a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges.
Quartz
Digital artists are finding the rules change quickly
Kashtanova tells Quartz that images she owns were initially deemed problematic by Shutterstock, but then suddenly allowed back on the platform. “My [Shutterstock] images were 100% AI-generated using Midjourney. They were deleted, and then restored five hours later,” she says. The first message Shutterstock sent to Kashtanova informed her...
Tesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries
Oct 2 - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries.
RELATED PEOPLE
Quartz
Nigeria-based Vendease is paving the way for Africa’s “restaurant-tech”
Contrary to what most might believe, one of the world’s worst most recent maritime disasters in terms of human devastation, was not the sinking of the Titanic, but rather the September 2002 sinking of the Joola in the Casamance region of Senegal that resulted in over 1,800 deaths. It was recently described by the New York Times as “the second deadliest maritime wreck ever recorded in peacetime.”
Comments / 0