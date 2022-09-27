ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
KTSM

Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert

EL PASO, Texas --A family is searching for answers after the tragic loss of one of their own. 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. lived with his parents and his youngest sister, who has Down syndrome. Sanchez also had a form of high functioning Down syndrome, living a very normal life. They had just moved to El The post Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy