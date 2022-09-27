Read full article on original website
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
Woman charged with murder in east El Paso shooting caught on surveillance video
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old woman is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting on the east side, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 24-year-old Rachel Rivota was the driver of a vehicle that drove up to 35-year-old-Christopher Ryan Correa on Sept. 18 around 2:20 a.m.
Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert
EL PASO, Texas --A family is searching for answers after the tragic loss of one of their own. 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. lived with his parents and his youngest sister, who has Down syndrome. Sanchez also had a form of high functioning Down syndrome, living a very normal life. They had just moved to El The post Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert appeared first on KVIA.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Texas
Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States.
4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall
U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.
