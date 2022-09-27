Read full article on original website
jamestowngazette.com
Jamestown BPU Announces Water Main Flushing Dates
The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) Water Division announces dates for 2022 fall flushing of water lines in BPU territory. The traditional flushing of the entire Village of Falconer will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 1, and continue overnight into Sunday, October 2. The pre-flush of Falconer’s Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere Streets is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday, September 30.
Heating Tax Breaks For Some Families In Western New York?
The winter of 2022-23 is going to be a record setter but not for what we are used to seeing. Sure, we will get lots of snow. But the bigger story of this upcoming season will be the cost to heat your home. We are all trying to stay afloat...
buffalorising.com
Scajaquada: The Lost Waters
Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen with the downgrading of the Scajaquada Expressway and Scajaquada Creek. We are all aware of the possibilities and the potential. We know that different organizations and groups all have their own ideas about what it will be. Then there’s the DOT, which has its own ideas, and tends to act upon those ideas without listening to the community, or take the community’s best interest to heart.
erienewsnow.com
Historic Hotel Recognized
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel is receiving recognition for their over 100 years of operation in the Bemus Point community. Operating for 142 years, Hotel Lenhart is known for its rustic aesthetic, allowing guests to live in a past era. Enriching the history of Chautauqua County, according to Assemblyman Andy Goodell.
wbfo.org
Glass so strong it stops bullets is coming from a newly-expanded plant in North Buffalo, courtesy of science and cheap electricity
Surmet’s Buffalo operations aren’t all that visible in a North Buffalo business park, flanked by a line of trees which obscures a very busy railroad line. Yesterday, it was much more visible because the company was having a ribbon cutting for a $14.5 million expansion. That was being...
wrfalp.com
wrfalp.com
Jamestown BPU First Place Finalist in WNY Healthiest Employer Contest
The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has been recognized for a fifth year in a row as a first place finalist in the WNY Healthiest Employer contest. The distinction qualifies the BPU program to compete in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America contest. The BPU placed in the top 100 of that national challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019.
Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
A look inside the newly-renovated Aurora Theatre
Operating under new ownership since February, The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora has been in the progress of getting some luxurious upgrades, which movie-goers can expect to see this Friday upon reopen.
erienewsnow.com
First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
wnynewsnow.com
Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
wnynewsnow.com
New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
Wages recovered for 93 employees working for Buffalo company
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor has recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for some employees working for a Buffalo company. The wages were recovered for 93 employees who worked at the Magellan Technology/Demand Vape company. Following a tip from a competitor, the labor...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Executive’s 2023 Budget Features Tax Reduction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – During the County Legislature meeting on Wednesday, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel proposed his 2023 budget, which features a 30 cent tax reduction. The county executive explained his conservative approach to safeguarding the county’s financial future. First, he proposed increasing the property tax...
Russo brothers developing $35M, 144-unit Hamburg apartment complex
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Pleasant Creek subdivision in Hamburg is getting a new neighbor – an apartment complex developed by the same two brothers who started the 109-lot subdivision. Jeff and Joseph Russo are building a 144-unit, $35 million complex — the Village at Cedar Valley — that...
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall after several anchor stores closed their doors
