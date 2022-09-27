Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand EB Denim Drops Fall 2022 Collection
Los Angeles-based brand EB Denim has just unveiled its Fall 2022 collection, delivering new denim pieces that are dying to be seen. The star of the show are the Gemini jeans as the inventive style is expertly crafted from two separate jeans, representing the spirit of the zodiac’s charming twins. Months in the making, the reworked vintage denim jeans is founder Elena Bonvicini’s favorite and most intricate piece she’s ever created. The jeans spend four weeks in the wash and are crafted with 100 different pattern pieces to achieve the dual vintage tones, resulting in a truly unique style.
Elle
Bottega Veneta Makes Clothes for Real Life
Over the weekend, all anyone could talk about on Fashion Twitter was Bottega Veneta. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for the Italian brand set the Internet ablaze with accolades over his modern take on wardrobe dressing, moving past clichés of the term and creating clothes for now and forever. The new “trend,” in fact, is the anti-trend. It’s personal, it’s private, it’s who we want to be when we get up in the morning and walk out the door. The notion of luxury dressing is dying. Blazy is single-handedly bringing it back to life.
voguebusiness.com
Gucci names Robert Triefus CEO of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Gucci has appointed Robert Triefus as CEO of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures, a recently created division designed to scale and expand the Kering-owned brand’s metaverse and gaming strategies. Triefus will succeed Gucci Vault CEO Nicolas Oudinot, who is leaving...
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Gucci’s ‘Twinsburg’ Collection Was Full of Horror Movie References — and the Holding Hands Trend
There will be plenty of memes to come from Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection. From the obvious “twinning” mentions to jokes about the faux pas of showing up to a party wearing the same look as someone else, to Macbeth quotes and boundless Halloween references of the frocked twin girls in the scariest scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” the Italian brand’s Friday runway extravaganza at Milan Fashion Week is sure to keep circulating through social media this fall. But the show also highlighted a movement that has fast become one of the biggest trends in everyday street style: holding hands. For the spring...
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Suit and Square-Toed Mules for Pattern Beauty Meet-and-Greet
Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch while promoting her haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, at Sephora this weekend. Arriving for a meet-and-greet event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Globe-winning star posed with fans in a sunflower-yellow suit by Lafayette 148. Styled by Karla Welch, the double-breasted style featured a sharp blazer with long sleeves and pointed lapels, as well as a pair of pleated pants. Shiny gold squared bamboo hoop earrings finished Ross’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of matching heeled mules by Gia Borghini. Her $595 style featured yellow linen...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
France 24
Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week
The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Hypebae
Cecilie Bahnsen Debuts Asics Collab at Paris Fashion Week
Cecilie Bahnsen once again injected the romance back into Paris Fashion Week with her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, taking influence from the individuality of the women around her and the art of “finding couture in the everyday.”. As the brand continues to move further into the contemporary sphere with the...
Matty Bovan energizes Milan fashion, Armani offers elegance
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week closed Sunday after five days of mostly womenswear previews that celebrated diversity and renewal, with more designers of color represented than ever and a host of new talent making their debuts at major fashion houses. The Italian fashion council was promoting sustainability with the return of the Green Carpet awards Sunday night recognizing progress in practices that reduce waste in the industry and its carbon footprint. Even while the fashion world was raising awareness about sustainability, this season’s calendar presented unsustainable trajectories between shows, forcing the fashion crowd to travel back and forth, multiple times in one day, in an already gridlocked city. Even biking proved a challenge with few bike lanes on the routes. Fashion week closed as Italians went to the polls for an unseasonal parliamentary election that could push Italian politics sharply toward the right, something on the minds of many in the fashion world who have advocated for migrant rights and a law that would criminalize hate crimes against homosexuals, women and the disabled.
Spaghetti Western: Neiman Marcus and Brunello Cucinelli Birth ‘Muse of the West’ Collection
Neiman Marcus and Bruno Cucinelli have cooked up a Western-themed women’s wear capsule. On Monday the two partners’ 33-piece collaboration called “Muse of the West” rode into town for the first time. The offering spans sweaters and accessories to outerwear, shoes, pants and a poncho all with a Colorado-meets-Corciano vibe. The three denim pieces in it are an oversized jacket in a light wash ($2,995), a contrast =-stitch high-rise jean ($1,795) and metallic drawstring jeans ($1,695). The 30 non-denim items range in price from $650 for a plaid silk scarf to $9,995 for a brown suede button-front shirtdress. The pieces, exclusives to NeimanMarcus.com...
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Hypebae
Jimmy Choo Delivers Denim, Anklets and Loafers for Spring 2023
For Spring ‘23 we’ve seen footwear as minimal as Prada‘s Mary Jane’s and as bodacious as Moschino‘s “inflatable” booties. Somewhere in the middle lies Jimmy Choo‘s offering — a practical, but on-trend roster of sandals, boots, pumps and loafers. Many of...
Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
Irina Shayk Wears Edgy Eyelet-embellished Leather Minidress at Burberry’s London Fashion Week Party
Irina Shayk had an all-leather moment while attending the Burberry after party on Monday following the debut of the brand’s spring 2023 collection during London Fashion Week. After the model walked the runway, she celebrated in an edgy ensemble at the soiree, choosing a fitted black leather bustier minidress...
