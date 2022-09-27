ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 1

Related
104.3 WOW Country

When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?

I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell, ID
Traffic
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
Caldwell, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Cars
Local
Idaho Traffic
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Mountain Home, ID
Boise, ID
Traffic
City
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Falls Behind in Most Popular Idaho Cities for New Residents

Idaho is a lovely place and odds are we don't need to explain our reasoning to you. There's something for everyone here whether you love a clean and booming downtown or a calm and isolated outdoor experience--it's all here and it's all close. Along with endless activities for just about anyone, there are four distinct seasons giving everyone a taste of all the weather seasons and sometimes, we get four seasons in one day!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid’s Tale

Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Muggles Beware: Witches Plan Take Over of Boise River Sunday

Whether it's Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there's nothing quite like the magic and the imagination of a witch. Then again--who said witches are tied to the imagination?. No matter what you believe in, there is no denying that SPOOKY SEASON is upon us and if you're looking to kick off "Spooky Month" the right way, it might just be time for you to join some other witches on the Boise River.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

6 Ways To Be a Great Neighbor in Idaho

The principles of a good neighbor as defined by Merriam-Webster are friendship, cooperation, and noninterference in the internal affairs of another country. I admit the use of 'country' over 'neighbor' threw me off too, but for all intents and purposes, let's just go with it. After all, the dictionary folks are on to something. Who wouldn't want to share a property line with a friendly, easy-going someone who minds their own business and not yours?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Light Rail#Traffic Accident#Caldwell To Boise#Channel 7#Associate Planner
104.3 WOW Country

Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho

The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Best Dog Parks in the Boise Area

Keeping animals active and social can be a challenge sometimes. Dog parks are awesome and Boise has some great ones. Rover.com compiled a list of the top Dog Parks in Boise that is sited here. I also utilized google reviews and included the top rated. Best Dog Parks in the...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
104.3 WOW Country

Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?

I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Beware: Five Common Money Stealing Scams in Idaho

Idahoans are no strangers to scams. We've all gotten calls from "IRS agents" demanding money, or emails promising a free vacation if we just click on the link. Make sure you're aware of these scams that are targeting Idahoan's hard-earned paychecks. Here are five of the most common scams in Idaho, and how you can avoid them.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy