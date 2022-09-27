Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Titusville Herald
Ida J. Diem, 70
Ida J. Diem, 70, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a hard-fought journey through multiple different ailments. Ida was born on Easter Sunday, April 13, 1952, in Worthington, W.V. to the late Richard C. and Edith Looman Mayo. She...
Titusville Herald
Samuel D. Birtciel, 75
Samuel D. Birtciel, 75, of Titusville passed away on Monday evening, September 26, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Sam was born on July 19, 1947, in Titusville to the late Oliver and Stephanie (Bliznesky) Birtciel. He married Crescent Kurtic on December 21, 1968, at St. Titus Church. He...
Titusville Herald
Elizabeth W. Walters, 84
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer. Elizabeth was born January 7, 1938, in Titusville. She was a daughter of the late...
Titusville Herald
Harland “Bud” Davenport, 90
Harland “Bud” Davenport age 90, of 43231West Central Ave. Titusville went to meet his lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8:51 a.m. at home surrounded by his family. Bud was born March 17, 1932, in Townville to the late Myrl and Pearl (Wycoff) Davenport. He married Dorothy Irene Weatherby on April 24, 1954.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
F. Donald Betts, 97
F. Donald Betts, age 97, of Conneaut Lake, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday September 22, 2022 at Rolling Fields. He was born on March 26, 1925 in Meadville, PA to the late Wallace E. and Mary (Brest) Betts. He married Geraldine Tanner on November 12, 1942. She preceded him in death in 2007.
wesb.com
Mastriano Holds Meet-and-Greet in Smethport
The Republican candidate for Governor was in McKean County Wednesday. State Senator Doug Mastriano stopped at the Smethport Fire Hall for a meet and greet as part of a five-county bus trip. During the event, Mastriano said energy producers could expect a major change in policy after he takes office.
Doug Mastriano to hold Oct. 14 rally in Erie
Senator Doug Mastriano is making a stop in Erie next month to talk to residents about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania if elected. A rally will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Bayfront Convention Center where the Republican committee in Erie is expecting over 1,000 people. Mastriano will be laying out […]
Reynolds star makes Mercer County history, eyes Raider record
Jalen Wagner's historic night featured 394 yards on 24 carries with eight touchdowns in the Raiders' win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
explore venango
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Resident Now Living in Florida Reacts to Hurricane Ian
Earlier today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, and is currently moving northeastward across the Sunshine State. Robyn Lombard, an Erie-native, is currently hunkering down with her family at a friend's house. "I'm not gonna lie, it's a little bit scary," said Lombard via phone. "Definitely...
wesb.com
Olean Council to hear Comment on Mall Proposal
Olean Common Council will hold a hearing tonight about the future of the Olean Center Mall. The meeting will start at 6 PM in the Council Chambers and is intended to obtain citizens’ views and comments on an application to for financial assistance for the project. The Mall’s new owners want to demolish the Bon Ton store at the North end of the Mall and replace it with a senior housing complex with a ground-floor retail space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
erienewsnow.com
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
FireRescue1
Ex-financial secretary of Pa. VFD's carnival accused of stealing over $7K from group
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Cambridge Springs Police have charged the former financial secretary of the Cambridge Springs Firemen's Carnival with stealing more than $7,000 from the organization during a five-year period. Christian French, 47, of Cambridge Springs, faces a preliminary hearing next month on a total of 18 charges...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County COVID-19 Public Health Update
The Erie County Department of Health has released an update on the current status of COVID-19 in the County. From September 13th to the 25th, there were 852 reported cases, with a daily average of 61 cases. New case numbers only reflect reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of the actual number of cases in the County.
explore venango
Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Waives Hearing
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township were waived for court. According to court documents, the following charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 28:
butlerradio.com
Residents Sound Off On Potential Sewer Deal
Local residents learned more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority at two Butler City meetings Tuesday. Representatives from PA American Water were joined by Butler City officials and about 25 residents at St. Peter’s Parish Hall for a discussion concerning the possible impacts of a recent $231.5 million offer.
Comments / 0