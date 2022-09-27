ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
NASCAR exec makes startling William Byron-Denny Hamlin admission

During Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin got spun by William Byron while under caution, which had major implications for how things played out. At the time, not only did NASCAR not put Hamlin back into his original locatio but they also didn’t penalize Byron. Now, a senior NASCAR official is admitting that they simply missed the whole thing.
Erik Jones issues warning to Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs is already making enemies in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Gibbs on Tuesday was fined $75,000 and docked 25 owner points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver issued an apology over Twitter for his actions....
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
TALLADEGA, AL
NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for Texas incidents

William Byron and Ty Gibbs have both been fined and docked championship points for their respective actions Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver and owner points for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was upset with Hamlin for having earlier raced him tight off Turn 2, which resulted in Byron hitting the wall.
NASCAR world reacts to Denny Hamlin’s tire thoughts

There was certainly a lot of action this past weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, but there were also a lot of blown tires, leaving many in the NASCAR world to wonder what the sport plans to do about the problem. It’s unclear exactly why...
OPINION: What in the world is next for Texas Motor Speedway?

Even before the chaos of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the million-dollar question was already floating around. Texas, in its current form, is not working. Blame the configuration, the cars, the tires, the weather or Ross Chastain. OK, the last one is a joke, but if you’ve followed the circuit closely this year, you should have laughed.
SPEEDWAY, IN
#Nascar Xfinity Points
Bowman is 2nd driver to suffer concussion in Next Gen car

Alex Bowman will miss Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas. HMS said Bowman was evaluated Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ruled out of this weekend's playoff race. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman.
Chandler Smith - No. 18 iBUYPOWER Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Talladega Preview

Chandler Smith and the No. 18 iBUYPOWER team head to Talladega Superspeedway for the second race of the Round of 8 looking to stay above the playoff bubble. Smith dominated the early portion of the opening round of the Round of 8 at Bristol Motor Speedway, picking up the opening two stage wins after taking the lead on lap 28 and remaining out front until he hit pit road on lap 117. After the pit stop, the 20-year-old driver found passing to be at a premium and was only able to work his way back to a ninth-place finish. After scoring 48 points over the course of the Bristol race, he sits second on the playoff grid, 24 points above the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 with two races remaining in the Round of 8.
TALLADEGA, AL
NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch

The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
TALLADEGA, AL
Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson

Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
Allgaier to make 400th Xfinity career start at Talladega

Competing in his 12th full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Justin Allgaier is primed to achieve a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s Playoff event at Talladega Superspeedway, the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will be making his 400th career start in the Xfinity circuit.
TALLADEGA, AL

