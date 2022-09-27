ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Top Arizona High Schools For 2023

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
When choosing the perfect high school , what do you look for? Some choose a school simply based on location, while others focus on statistics such as test scores or college acceptance rates.

Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023. To determine the list, the website used rankings based on a rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of education along with test scores, college data , and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.

According to the list, the best high school over all and the best public high school in Arizona for 2023 is BASIS Scottsdale in Scottsdale. The best private high school in Arizona is the Phoenix Country Day Schoo l in Paradise Valley.

According to Niche , here are the top 10 best high schools in Arizona for 2023:

  1. BASIS Scottsdale
  2. BASIS Tucson North
  3. Phoenix Country Day School
  4. BASIS Phoenix
  5. BASIS Oro Valley
  6. BASIS Peoria
  7. BASIS Mesa
  8. BASIS Chandler
  9. BASIS Ahwatukee
  10. University High School

A full list of the best high schools in Texas for 2023 can be found on Niche's website.

Comments / 9

I wish you would.
1d ago

Fake news. Charter schools not only steal our money but don't have to report their failing students

Reply(4)
3
