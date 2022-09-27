(Eau Claire, WI) — The first of two defendants charged with killing a 79-year-old Altoona man made his initial appearance in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday. Forty-six-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. W-E-A-U/T-V reports the body of Dennis Schattie of Altoona was found in the Rock River in Illinois last April. Investigators say Schattie was killed in Altoona. They think the homicide was “financially motivated.” Fifty-five-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona faces the same charges. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.

ALTOONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO