ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Meinrad, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music

Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
SAINT MEINRAD, IN
Fox 59

Made in Indiana: ‘Adorably strange’ miniature dolls

INDIANAPOLIS — Mandy Crandell found herself bored in the evenings after she started her first job in 2007, so she began experimenting with making miniature dolls. Her first was the Lydia Deetz character from “Beetlejuice,” and now you’ll find everything from Care Bears to Michael Myers dolls on her Etsy store, PlanetGloom.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home

TAMPA, Fl. (WFIE) - We’re hearing from an Evansville native who just moved to Florida months ago. Shelby Wilkinson and her boyfriend moved to the Tampa area. They first heard about the storm at the beginning of the week. Shelby says she was visiting family here in town, flew...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Saint Meinrad, IN
Saint Meinrad, IN
Society
WLWT 5

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Ian makes landfall today; Indiana remains tranquil

Skies are mostly clear and temperatures chilly to begin our Wednesday morning, as patchy frost is forming away from downtown. This is quite an air mass that continues to keep temperatures way down for late September! Expect more sunshine and dry weather to hold for this afternoon, as lake-effect showers remain in northern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Long Weekend#Local Life#Beer Garden#Localevent
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club To Open First Indiana Location

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The opening of the store at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will bring the retailer’s number of U.S. locations to 231. The new club will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site and offer members low...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Paintings
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana

If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
INDIANA STATE
panoramanow.com

Help Save the NwIndiana Mudpuppies from Wolf Lake

Research conducted by scientists from Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and Southern Illinois University (SIU) has focused on the newest threatened species at Wolf Lake–the mudpuppy. Research of the aquatic salamander, a long-time resident of Wolf Lake that grows to 11 to 18 inches long, has piqued the curiosity of...
WOLF LAKE, IN
WTHI

Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday. The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy