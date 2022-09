Carol Jean Witkoski Henderson, 85, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Santa Claus, passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Carol was born January 12, 1937, in Lansing, Ohio to Alex and Mary (Truchan) Podgorski. She was united in marriage with Joseph Witkoski on September 13, 1958. Joseph preceded her in death on January 12, 1993. She married Wilbur Henderson in July of 1994. Wilbur preceded her in death on September 18, 2010.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO