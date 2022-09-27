The University of Idaho has warned its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling, including abortion, to their students or they may risk losing their jobs or criminal prosecution. According to a memo the university’s general counsel sent to all employees Friday, Idaho law prohibits university employees from promoting, counseling or referring someone for an […] The post University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO