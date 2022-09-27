Read full article on original website
Faculty Senate erupts over University of Idaho Abortion Policy
On Tuesday, The University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a memo they received prohibiting the promotion of abortion. The email was sent from the Office of General Counsel for the University. It issues guidelines saying UI employees cannot promote abortion while acting as a university employee due to the trigger law passed in Idaho on Aug. 25.
'Dangerous Legacy of White Male America' Author to Deliver Keynote for U of I Women’s Center’s 50th Anniversary
MOSCOW - Feminist author and race scholar Ijeoma Oluo will deliver the keynote address for the University of Idaho Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the ICCU Arena. A writer, speaker and self-proclaimed “internet yeller,” Oluo wrote the No. 1 New York Times bestseller,...
The University of Idaho has warned its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling, including abortion, to their students or they may risk losing their jobs or criminal prosecution. According to a memo the university’s general counsel sent to all employees Friday, Idaho law prohibits university employees from promoting, counseling or referring someone for an […] The post University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Lewiston Woman Receives National Leadership Award
LEWISTON - Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette (Char) Kremer, of Lewiston, was recently named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the year by America’s Service Commissions. The award was presented virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony held on September 22. Kremer was appointed to...
Idaho Public Health to Host COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinic in Lewiston October 13
LEWISTON - On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Idaho North Central District of Public Health will host a COVID-19 Booster Shot clinic at the Lewiston office, located at 215 10th Street. At the clinic, booster doses of the Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be provided, which includes the original COVID-19...
Sacajawea Dollar Coin Model to Speak at U of I Sculpture Dedication
MOSCOW - The model for the Sacajawea dollar coin and Shosone-Bannock Tribe member, Randy’L Teton, will speak at University of Idaho on Friday, Sept. 30, when the university dedicates the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” modeled after her. Teton will speak at a 3 p.m. ceremony at...
Nez Perce County Republican Women's Club to Host Candidate Meet and Greet in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Nez Perce County Republican Women's Club will host a Candidate Meet & Greet at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. The event will begin at noon. This free event is open to the public and lunch will be available for purchase. Come meet state...
18 and Under can Ride Pullman Transit Buses for Free Starting Saturday
PULLMAN - Starting this Saturday, Pullman Transit’s fare-free youth policy goes into effect, which provides free public transportation to youth 18 and under. The change comes as part of a formal fare policy approved by the City Council that aims to increase ridership and unlock non-local revenue sources, like state and federal grants, to help ease reliance on the local tax dollars that subsidize Pullman Transit operations.
WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change
PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
City of Pullman's First ADA-Accessible Playground Now Open
PULLMAN - A new ADA-accessible playground, the first of its kind in Pullman, is now officially open. The nearly 10,000-square-foot playground is located in Mary's Park (1570 SE Johnson Ave). Located on five acres of land donated by the Herb Neil estate in 2010, the playground at Mary’s Park is...
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1
KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation's 3rd Annual 'Run for the Health of It!' Family Fun Spooky Run
CLARKSTON - On Saturday, October 1, the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation will host their 3rd annual 'Run for the Health of It!' Family Fun Spooky Run fundraiser. Check-in at Hells Gate State Park will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Registration is $20 for adults (17+), and $10 for kids (ages 5-16).
No Overnight Growth Reported on Kettenbach Fire in Nez Perce County
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Kettenbach Fire burning on private land approximately 2-3 miles north of Culdesac remains at an estimated 65 acres. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a low intensity and mostly burning in grass. Two engine crews remain on site monitoring fire activity. The fire area is said to have received significant precipitation Wednesday night with more rain likely Thursday.
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Hells Gate State Park Haunted Campground Trunk or Treat Event
LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, little (and big) ghouls and ghosts can come to the Hells Gate State Park Campground to trunk or treat at the reserved campsites that will be decorated for Halloween. Campers have reserved sites in the Aspen and Birch Loops to spookily decorate for the event.
