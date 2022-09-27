ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

uiargonaut.com

Faculty Senate erupts over University of Idaho Abortion Policy

On Tuesday, The University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a memo they received prohibiting the promotion of abortion. The email was sent from the Office of General Counsel for the University. It issues guidelines saying UI employees cannot promote abortion while acting as a university employee due to the trigger law passed in Idaho on Aug. 25.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law

The University of Idaho has warned its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling, including abortion, to their students or they may risk losing their jobs or criminal prosecution. According to a memo the university’s general counsel sent to all employees Friday, Idaho law prohibits university employees from promoting, counseling or referring someone for an […] The post University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Receives National Leadership Award

LEWISTON - Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette (Char) Kremer, of Lewiston, was recently named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the year by America’s Service Commissions. The award was presented virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony held on September 22. Kremer was appointed to...
LEWISTON, ID
Moscow, ID
Education
Moscow, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Education
City
Moscow, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
boisestatepublicradio.org

U of I warns employees to stay neutral on abortion or risk prosecution

The University of Idaho is warning its employees that promoting abortion, or providing contraception in some cases, could result in imprisonment, fines and a permanent bar from state employment. In an email sent Friday and obtained by Boise State Public Radio, the university’s office of general counsel said it was...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Washington State Awards $683,000 for Asotin County Salmon Recovery Projects

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board has announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state intended to ensure survival of salmon. The grants went to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

18 and Under can Ride Pullman Transit Buses for Free Starting Saturday

PULLMAN - Starting this Saturday, Pullman Transit’s fare-free youth policy goes into effect, which provides free public transportation to youth 18 and under. The change comes as part of a formal fare policy approved by the City Council that aims to increase ridership and unlock non-local revenue sources, like state and federal grants, to help ease reliance on the local tax dollars that subsidize Pullman Transit operations.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change

PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations

Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1

KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

No Overnight Growth Reported on Kettenbach Fire in Nez Perce County

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Kettenbach Fire burning on private land approximately 2-3 miles north of Culdesac remains at an estimated 65 acres. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a low intensity and mostly burning in grass. Two engine crews remain on site monitoring fire activity. The fire area is said to have received significant precipitation Wednesday night with more rain likely Thursday.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
