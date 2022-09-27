Razer is embracing the trend of making its gaming mice lighter than ever. The Razer Viper V2 Pro (available at Amazon for $127.50) takes the familiar Viper design and trims all the fluff (including ambidextrous buttons) to make an ultralight, wireless gaming mouse with exceptional performance. This doesn’t come cheap. Despite the exclusion of features, the Razer Viper V2 Pro lands at $149–though it can already be found for $125–which is still a hefty sum. Those who want a high performance mouse that excels at the basics will be happy here, but it lacks versatility. It also excludes the creature comforts that can be found on plenty of other mice, including more affordable ones, as soon as having the lowest weight stops being essential.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO