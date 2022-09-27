Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Microsoft finally confirms the release date for Windows 10's major 2022 update
In the midst of Windows 11 gaining its first major update, Microsoft also confirmed that a 22H2 update for Windows 10 is scheduled to arrive in October. However, if you're looking for huge features to further hold you off from upgrading to Windows 11, you're out of luck. Microsoft has confirmed that it's stopped working on new features for the previous release of Windows, with its full focus being on Windows 11.
Finally, Intel is getting your Android and iOS phones to work with Windows like never before
Intel looks to solve the "phone problem" with Windows PC with its new Intel Unison software. The app works with iOS and Android, letting you make calls, send messages and photos, receive notifications, and more.
Windows 11 version 22H2: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's big 2022 OS update
Microsoft is now shipping its first big update to Windows 11, known as the 2022 Update and version 22H2, this next release continues the vision that was first introduced with Windows 11 last year. Here's everything you need to know.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
pocketnow.com
iPhone + Android + Windows = Intel Unison
There seems to be no end in sight to the Techtember madness. After Apple's iPhone 14 launch earlier this month and just before the Google Pixel 7 launch next month, Intel managed to squeeze out time and held its press conference yesterday to unveil its new 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop-class CPUs. At the event, Intel also showcased a new app called Intel Unison, which will make its way to your laptop soon and allow you to use your Android or iOS smartphone together with your Windows device like never before.
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered GEEK & AYANEO 2 handheld gaming consoles by AYANEO to ship starting in December
Just as expected, the new AYANEO handheld PC gaming consoles are launching via a crowdfunding campaign. Those who hurry to place their orders can take advantage of Super Early Bird and Early Bird deals, with shipments scheduled to kick off in December. While both the AYANEO GEEK and AYANEO 2...
Ars Technica
Microsoft will end support for its SwiftKey iOS keyboard on October 5
Microsoft will discontinue its SwiftKey software keyboard for iOS and delist it from the App Store, according to a statement made to ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley when asked about the future of the software. "As of October 5, support for SwiftKey iOS will end and it will be delisted from...
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
laptopmag.com
Windows 11 update is crashing PCs with Blue Screen of Death — here's the fix
Windows 11 22H2, unleashed to the public on Sept. 20, needs to be placed back in the cage it came from. The rough-around-the-edges update is wrecking PCs. Not only has it been dropping frame rates for Nvidia GPU-owning gamers, but it's also causing the disastrous Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) for some users.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
The Windows Club
How to download and install Google USB Driver in Windows 11/10
If you want to perform an Android Debug Bridge (ADB) debugging with Google devices, the Google USB Driver is required for Windows. For all other devices, Windows drivers are provided by the respective hardware manufacturer. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to download and install Google USB Driver on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer.
"I Needed To Make Sure My Résumé Was Read": This Woman Printed Her Résumé On A Cake And Sent It To Nike, And The Internet Is Divided
"A résumé sits in a stack of hundreds of others. I needed a way to make sure my résumé was read."
reviewed.com
Razer's Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse puts speed over function
Razer is embracing the trend of making its gaming mice lighter than ever. The Razer Viper V2 Pro (available at Amazon for $127.50) takes the familiar Viper design and trims all the fluff (including ambidextrous buttons) to make an ultralight, wireless gaming mouse with exceptional performance. This doesn’t come cheap. Despite the exclusion of features, the Razer Viper V2 Pro lands at $149–though it can already be found for $125–which is still a hefty sum. Those who want a high performance mouse that excels at the basics will be happy here, but it lacks versatility. It also excludes the creature comforts that can be found on plenty of other mice, including more affordable ones, as soon as having the lowest weight stops being essential.
reviewed.com
Sony’s New Fun-Size Soundbar Adds Features, Simplifies Connectivity
Sony has carved out something of a unique niche with the HT-A3000 soundbar (available at Amazon for $598.00)—no easy feat in this bracket. It combines the size of the company’s HT-G700 with the upgradability and wireless connectivity of its newer big siblings, the HT-A5000 and A7000, but it lacks their physical inputs and pure wattage. With virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X processing included, though, the HT-A3000 is certainly worth a look for a small bedroom, den, or dorm room.
Black Friday SSD deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sale
Here's everything to expect from this year's Black Friday SSD for gaming deals
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
Neowin
Apple MacBook Air 11" (2015) refurb deal — now just $247.99
Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 64% on a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 11" (2015). Sleek, functional and portable! Is what you get with 9 hours of fast CPU performance and battery, and with 128GB of flash storage.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion i7 gaming PCs and laptops both got massive discounts
Gamers can celebrate in some of today’s best deals, as Lenovo has discounted both its laptop and PC Legion 7i models. Both models come with the popular Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, which set a new standard for PC gaming and is a great accomplice in taking on the best PC games. Lenovo has made the Legion 7i laptop one of the best gaming laptop deals and the Legion 7i PC one of the best gaming PC deals currently going, so read onward for more details on which is the right gaming computer for you.
