Louisville, KY

Mercury Ballroom hosting 2 themed Disco parties this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mercury Ballroom is throwing it back this fall with two themed Disco parties. First up is the Gimme Gimme Disco, an ABBA-inspired dance party Nov. 25. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. Dolly Disco is up next, and it sounds like exactly what it...
Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Kentucky bowling alley

You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and last week in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
Louder Than Life reaches highest attendance in festival’s history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville saw record attendance. Dubbed the largest rock festival in the country, organizers say this past weekend’s attendance was the “biggest” in festival history, according to a post on its Facebook page. The four-day...
The Creativity Shines At Louisville Sandwich Shop – Melt 502

My job as a teacher — at its heart — is about intel. And as has been true for decades, high school students are a wellspring of intel. Who’s got a crush on who, when that other teacher’s assignment is due, how much the new iPhone is going to cost, and, occasionally, the answer to the content question you were asking that rudely interrupted their conversation.
Brunch is on the menu for this week's Be Our Guest, Highland Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Highland Morning. The breakfast and brunch spot has locations on Bardstown Road and St. Matthews. Enjoy food made from scratch. Try the restaurant's world famous and award-winning biscuits and gravy. One of its most popular dishes is the Baja benedict. If you're a sweet tooth, Owner Michael Coe suggests the stuffed French toast.
Louisville Zoo looking for kiddo who lost his or her favorite toy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy. Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
Ford debuts all-new F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of KenTRUCKy Day, Ford celebrated its 109-year history by revealing the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs on Tuesday night. The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck was teased on Tuesday morning after the company said it would be making a...
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
PHOTOS: Everything We Saw At NuLu Fest 2022

NuLu Fest, a free street festival on the 600-800 blocks of Market Street, returned to Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 24, after a two-year hiatus. The festival featured belly dancing, live music, food, local beer, art, curling, axe throwing and more. LEO stopped by the festival on Saturday afternoon. Check out...
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
8 Oktoberfests Happening This October in Louisville

Strangely enough, Oktoberfest actually begins in September and lasts through October. LEO previously ran a list of Oktoberfests in September. Since then, many places have posted about their Oktoberfests in October, so we decided to refresh the list for those of you who just can’t get enough of German-inspired beer and food.
LOUISVILLE, KY

