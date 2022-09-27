Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
Early Cancer Detection With Blood Test May Change Screening Paradigms
Cancer doctors, care providers and payers need to get ready for a major shift in early cancer detection that will affect almost every stage of cancer diagnosis and treatment. New data supporting the accuracy of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood testing, presented at the the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, have major implications for future cancer care provision, said Fabrice André, ESMO 2022 Scientific Co-Chair.
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
MedicalXpress
New model of care improves type 2 diabetes outcomes in Indigenous Australians
Research shows an innovative model of care that includes a weekly nurse review and an injection of a drug known as Exenatide-LAR significantly improves sugar management for Indigenous Australians with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in remote communities. Diabetes affects Indigenous Australians at alarmingly high rates—more than three to four times...
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
Woonsocket Call
Realtimecampaign.com Explains the Role of an Oncology CRO in Clinical Trials
When a person first hears they have cancer, their last thought is probably how the doctor is going to treat them. They worry about their family, their finances, and more. However, researchers are continuously looking for ways to improve existing cancer treatments and develop new ones. Why Cancer is so...
Nature.com
Genetic contribution to cancer risk in patients with tooth loss: a genetic association study
Early-stage cancer diagnosis is critical for higher survival rates. Because early cancers can be difficult to detect, our focus is on the identification of cancer risk markers such as pleiotropic genes involved in the etiology of both craniofacial conditions and cancers. In this study we aimed to test if our previously detected association between ERN1 rs196929 marker and oral health outcomes would be detected in individuals diagnosed with cancer as well as in a subpopulation of individuals who also had one or more teeth missing due to dental caries, periodontal disease, or periapical lesions. We genotyped a total of 1,671 subjects and selected a subset of 1,421 subjects for stratified analysis of cancer types; three hundred and twelve self-reported a diagnosis of various cancer types and 1,109 reported never receiving a diagnosis of cancer. Our results showed a statistically significant association between the rs196929 in ERN1, and cancer overall in both the additive and dominant models (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% C.I. 1.06"“1.79, p"‰="‰0.014). When we stratified the analysis for each cancer type, our results show that the rs196929 ERN1 variant is associated with skin cancer (OR"‰="‰2.07, 95% C.I. 1.27"“3.37, p"‰="‰0.003) and breast cancer (OR"‰="‰1.83, 95% C.I. 1.13"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.013) in the subset of patients that had tooth loss. An additional nominal association between the rs196929 in ERN1 and male's reproductive system cancers (OR"‰="‰1.96, 95% C.I. 1.07"“3.59, p"‰="‰0.028) was identified. We hope that our study helps guide future genetic studies on these cancers and this specific genetic variant as well as drive attention to the potential for oral health outcomes to serve as indicators for cancer risk. The early identification of genetic markers and/or oral conditions that indicate increased cancer risk could positively impact cancer outcomes and survival rates with timely implementation of preventive and diagnostic measures. In conclusion, our results suggest that the genetic variant in ERN1 (rs196929) is associated with increased risk of skin and breast cancers.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Zonisamide for Epilepsy May Ease Parkinson’s Motor Symptoms: Study
Zonisamide, an epilepsy medication approved in the U.S. for some seizure-causing disorders, may reduce the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, according to a review study of clinical trial data. The findings also suggest the therapy is associated with improvements in daily life activities for Parkinson’s patients, and with reductions...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
targetedonc.com
MDS Setting Looking to BCL2 Inhibitors for Improved Survival, Sequencing Options
Combinations of the BCL2 inhibitor venetoclax with hypomethylating agents are undergoing investigation to determine benefit in high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. For many years, hypomethylating agents (HMAs) alone have been the only option for patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). Now, BCL2 inhibitor venetoclax (Venclexta®; Genentech, Abbvie) combinations with HMA are undergoing investigation to determine benefit in this population.
cancernetwork.com
FORE8394 Granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for Cancers With Class 1/2 BRAF Alterations
FORE8394, which received fast track designation by the FDA, is under ongoing evaluation in a phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid and central nervous system tumors harboring BRAF alterations. The FDA has granted fast track designation to the oral small molecule inhibitor FORE8394 as a treatment for patients...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop screening tool to aid early diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
In the last decade, timely and efficient diagnoses of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a lethal disease that causes scarring of the lung tissue and affects the ability to breathe and be active, has become recognized as a major health challenge. Though not well-known, the disease now has a greater worldwide presence than all but the seven most common cancers.
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
ajmc.com
Expensive Targeted Lung Cancer Therapies Need to Be Tailored to the Right Patient
Targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer, but the goal needs to be tailoring the right therapy to the right patient, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Targeted therapies...
verywellhealth.com
Physical Exam Findings Before a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in the United States, taking more than 130,000 lives in 2021. Someone is diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes, roughly 646 people per day. The symptoms of lung cancer—cough, shortness of breath, hemoptysis, pallor, and fatigue...
NHS smartwatches 'significantly improves' quality of life of Parkinson's patients
Up to 120,000 Parkinson’s patients in England could be offered smartwatches that provide a “transformative effect” on their daily care.The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have recommended five technologies that could help improve symptoms and quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease.Parkinson’s is an incurable condition that affects the brain and is caused by loss of dopamine-producing cells, resulting in progressive loss of coordination and movement problems.Mark Chapman, interim director of Medical Technology at NICE, said: “Providing wearable technology to people with Parkinson’s disease could have a transformative effect on their care and lead to changes...
News-Medical.net
uPAR may be a promising target for therapy in patients with neuroendocrine neoplasms
A novel PET radiotracer can accurately assess the presence of a biomarker that indicates the level of tumor aggressiveness in neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs). According to research published in the September issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, the detection of the biomarker provides useful information for physicians to provide personalized care for patients with NENs and may also serve as a potential target for peptide radionuclide therapy (PRRT) for NEN patients.
Meet Your Cancer Team: A Radiation Oncologist
Radiation therapy, or radiotherapy, is the use of various forms of high-energy X-rays to treat cancer and other diseases. It works by damaging the genetic material within cancer cells. Contemporary radiation therapy optimizes delivery to the tumor and minimizes the dose to the nearby normal anatomy. How often is radiation...
targetedonc.com
Research Looks to Improve Outcomes in TP53-Mutant AML and MDS
Melhem Solh, MD, discusses his research on post-transplant outcomes of patients with TP53-mutant acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Melhem Solh, MD, medical director for the Cellular Therapy Program at Northside Hospital, discusses his research on post-transplant outcomes of patients with TP53-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
