Super intelligent AI will be ‘impossible for humans to control’, experts warn

THE FINAL frontier of AI is the creation of a computer that is smarter than all humans and researchers worry it won't be subdued by its human creators.

A study published in the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research makes the assessment that artificial superintelligence would be uncontainable due to humans' inability to comprehend its strength.

The tiers of AI

Artificial intelligence is divided into three categories.

The lowest grade of AI is "artificial narrow intelligence" (ANI), which is an AI program that is exceptional at one thing.

For example, an AI bot programmed to play chess is unmatched at the game but cannot complete any tasks outside of that.

Artificial general intelligence (AGI), the next level of AI, is a computer that is equally as smart as an average human.

But the final tier of AI is artificial superintelligence (ASI), which is an AI bot that is significantly smarter than all humans and every human who has ever lived - researchers are pessimistic about humans' ability to control an ASI if it were ever created.

Understanding superintelligence

Nick Bostrom, Oxford scholar and one of the premier minds on all things AI, gives an explanation of the scale of intelligence in his book Superintelligence.

Bostrom considers the intellect of the "village idiot" compared to the mind of Albert Einstein.

At first glance, it seems like there is a great disparity between the two.

But on a scale that considers all consciousnesses, the village idiot and Einstein are actually quite close - both are significantly smarter than all animals, fish, and insects.

An artificially superintelligent system that goes significantly above Einstein's intellect could be as incomprehensible to humans as we are to a bug.

The study explains that for this reason, we could never understand an artificially superintelligent computer's motivations, intentions, or will - and with that cognitive divide, all hope to contain ASI goes out the door.

"Superintelligence is multi-faceted, and therefore potentially capable of mobilizing a diversity of resources in order to achieve objectives that are potentially incomprehensible to humans, let alone controllable," the study authors wrote.

Even if given a benign task, humans won't know how the ASI will interpret it or go about executing it.

"As an illustrative example, a superintelligence given the task of 'maximizing happiness in the world,' without deviating from its goal, might find it more efficient to destroy all life on earth and create faster-computerized simulations of happy thoughts," the study continued.

World-ending ASI

AI researchers and technology executives like Elon Musk are openly concerned about human extinction caused by ASI.

The introduction of a new higher form of consciousness has typically spelled trouble for the less-intelligent beings below it.

For example, ancient Homo sapiens once shared the Earth with eight other types of human species.

The Conversation reported that less intelligent bipeds were wiped out by Homo sapiens' resource consolidation, affect on the climate, and even war or violence.

Israeli historian and professor of history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Yuval Noah Harari put it succinctly in his book Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow:

“You want to know how super-intelligent cyborgs might treat ordinary flesh-and-blood humans? Better start by investigating how humans treat their less intelligent animal cousins."

There is much debate as to when ASI will be obtained.

Ray Kurzweil, a much respected computer scientist in the field of AI, landed on 2045 as his estimate - just 23 years away and within the lifetime of many of the people currently on Earth.