Panel of Black women discuss their own mental health challenges

In this edition of The Mental Space, host Sean Garvey holds a conversation with a group of African-American women to discuss how prevalent mental health plays a role within Black women.

The women on the panel share their testimonial stories of becoming working mothers while taking care of their families and the overwhelming load of stress and anxiety they experienced. Plus, other panelists described emotional and physical abuse from past relationships.

Panelists include mental health advocate/speaker Dani Parks, therapist Natalie Bryan, trauma survivor Kiana Drayton, author/entrepreneur Dr. J, trauma survivor Gina Jenkins, and caregiver expert Dr. Fayron Epps.