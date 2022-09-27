Read full article on original website
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
seattlemedium.com
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
KING-5
Washington teen becomes NFT superstar with popular digital art
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When COVID-19 shut down schools, Jaiden Stipp decided to play with his most recent Christmas gift, The Adobe Suite. He used the software to make graphics and logos; and eventually moved on to creating colorful characters. When he put one up for sale on the web,...
arlnow.com
Arlington students walk out to protest proposed state guidelines on transgender students
Groups of Arlington Public Schools students walked out today (Tuesday) to protest model policies the Commonwealth says local school boards should adopt regarding the treatment of transgender children. Released last week, the draft policies from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), among other things, direct schools only to affirm a...
Seattle, Washington
Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
myedmondsnews.com
Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun
Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Those who don’t learn history are doomed to accept whatever they are told
The parents of a Bellevue high school student have taken their son out of an American History course after discovering it was based on the research of historian Howard Zinn. To quote the student’s father “I don’t want my son learning George Washington was evil…”. Our...
myedmondsnews.com
After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy
The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’
Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers hastily handed out translated call-and-response...
The Suburban Times
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
idesignarch.com
Transitional Victorian Style Home with Bespoke Interior Spaces
This exquisite family home in Maltby, Washington in Snohomish County was inspired by the architecture of the Victorian era. The newly built house designed by Board & Vellum and constructed by JM Bogan blends an overall transitional style with contemporary flair. The bold blue exterior paint on the traditional architecture makes a statement.
Mountaineer from Seattle reported missing in Nepal
SEATTLE — Crews are still searching for a mountaineer skier who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson grew up in Seattle and was reported missing on Monday. It happened after she and her partner were coming down a mountain after reaching the summit. "For us, we...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
q13fox.com
Seattle native, extreme skier Hilaree Nelson dies in an accident in Nepal
Search and rescue crews in Nepal have recovered the body of Seattle-native and extreme skier Hilaree Nelson. She was skiing the summit of the eighth tallest mountain in the world when she fell earlier this week and died.
