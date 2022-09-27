ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

roi-nj.com

ACDevco president addresses future of Atlantic City at Tropicana’s Palm

“The future of Atlantic City would seem brighter if a microchip research and manufacturing facility or a gene therapy facility was under construction here somewhere,” Atlantic City Development Corp. President Chris Paladino said Tuesday as he addressed members and guests of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Sinister Mopar to host car show with a cause at Clementon Lake Park in South Jersey

CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club.  "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said.  "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...
CLEMENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Mullica Hill, NJ, Crafts Exhibit Featuring Last Year’s Extensive Tornado Damage

Remember the destruction left behind in various South Jersey towns after Hurricane Ida swept through the western parts of the region last year?. The fall of 2021 proved to be devastating for many South Jersey residents in Gloucester County as they lost their homes and sentimental possessions as a result of that storm. The damage was so bad that people were displaced for months while repairs were carried out.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
CAMDEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally

More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Report: Garden State Parkway to Go All EZ Pass

Toll collectors will soon be a thing of the past on the Garden State Parkway. NJ.com reports the Parkway is joining the Atlantic City Expressway with doing away with toll takers and will convert to an all-electronic system. It’s possible the New Jersey Turnpike may eventually follow suit. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vehicle Found in Vineland, NJ; Cape May Court House Man Missing

Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. According to authorities, Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 PM, walking away from his vehicle on Route 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
VINELAND, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

