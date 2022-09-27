Read full article on original website
Ennis Pumpkin Patch to Feature 16,000 Pumpkins with Five World-Renowned Pumpkin Carvers to Appear at Autumn Daze
ENNIS, Texas – The Ennis Autumn Daze is back for its 20th year and it’s bigger than ever. The shopping and entertainment district in historic downtown Ennis will be transformed into a dreamy Fall Festival October 28 – 30. The Pumpkin Patch will be the star of...
Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15
Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions. “An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.
Sid Richardson Museum Celebrates 40th Anniversary
The Sid Richardson Museum celebrates 40 years of serving the Fort Worth community with art of the American West. “Night & Day: Frederic Remington’s Final Decade” exhibition of rare artwork from the final decade of the iconic Western artist’s life, is on display Sept. 24-April 23, 2023. Included works range from 1900 to 1909, the year that Remington died from appendicitis complications at only 48. He created Western scenes using impressionist painting techniques.
Chefs for Farmers Food and Wine Festival Returns Nov. 3-6
Chefs for Farmers, the popular food and wine festival that celebrates fresh, organic products and the farmers who produce them, returns to Dallas Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. This year’s CFF benefits McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County with fresh, organic produce. CFF features an impressive lineup of participating chefs, artisans and farmers, as well as several fun events.
Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
Screams Opens This Friday with Lots New for 2022, Tickets Online ONLY
Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 Opens September 30. Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (September 26, 2022): The time has arrived! Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 opens this Friday, September 30, 2022, for its 26th season and will run every Friday and Saturday night through the end of October. Screams® Halloween Theme Park is 5 Haunted Houses and a Whole Lot more providing the ultimate Halloween experience in the D/FW Metroplex. For 2022, Screams® has a ton of new things in store and is bigger and better than ever with an expanded site layout!
Cedar Hill ISD To Host Three October Bond and VATRE Information Meetings
Early voting will take place between October 24-November 4. (CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson will host three October informational meetings about the Nov. 8 Bond and VATRE. “District representatives will be available to present information and answer questions at each of these three...
Big Tex Goes Up-Ready to Welcome Visitors to Texas State Fair
Thanks to photographer Chris Waits for capturing these images of Big Tex being raised up to greet the crowds expected to visit the 2022 State Fair of Texas Sept. 30-Oct. 23. While taking photos, Chris met local artist Eric Hanson, the first Texas-based artist hired to participate in the Official Big Tex Portrait program.
1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp In DeSoto This October
We are excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc 501 (C3) nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas on October 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2022 each Saturday from 10:00 am – 12 Noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto.
Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale Runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31
Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31 at Dallas Arboretum. The fall event highlights nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village with its pumpkin houses and creative displays featuring over 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. Cinderella’s Carriage returns this year, along with themed pumpkin houses...
Public Invited to Celebrate Electric Vehicles on Oct. 2
Sept. 27, 2022 (ARLINGTON, Texas) – Are you thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle? Do you have question about how this fast-growing form of transportation may fit your lifestyle? What about the range of EVs?. Get these and other questions answered by people who drive electric...
Bass Pro Shops Announces Plans for New Destination Retail Store in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Officials at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced today plans to open a new destination retail store in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new 100,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th location in Texas, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area and making it easier and more convenient for our Dallas customers, who enjoy the world-class outdoor opportunities that have been attracting people to the area for generations.
Midlothian National Night Out Strengthens Community
More than 12 neighborhoods have registered so far to participate in Midlothian’s National Night Out coming up the evening of Tuesday, October 4th. These neighborhoods will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, and cookouts to participate in this national event that aims to promote police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Each location will entertain members of law enforcement, emergency personnel, and much more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while inspiring a true sense of community.
2022 DFW Area Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals
Fall weather might not have arrived in the Dallas Fort Worth area yet, but the pumpkins have arrived. Local pumpkin patches are either open or prepping for opening weekend. Make plans early to take advantage of fall savings. Alvarado. Country Critters Farm. Address: 3709 County Rd. 617 Alvarado, TX 76009.
Duncanville ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction
Only the top 5 percent of districts in the state, including Duncanville ISD earned the honor this year. September 27, 2022 – The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 59 winners of the 2022 District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is Duncanville ISD. The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond.
Bill Gaither, Something Good Is About To Happen Tour Comes To Southlake
GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND, BILL GAITHER BRINGS SOMETHING GOOD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN TOUR TO SOUTHLAKE. Alexandria, IN – Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither is presenting the Something Good Is About To Happen Tour to cities nationwide during the Fall of 2022, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band (pictured in attached jpg l-r: Adam Crabb, Bill Gaither, Todd Suttles, Wes Hampton & Reggie Smith) to a dozen states during September, October and November. The White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 185 S. White Chapel Blvd in Southlake, TX, will be among the stops on Thursday, October 13 at 7:00pm.
City of Duncanville Welcomes New City Secretary, Police Department Welcomes Familiar Chief Operations Officer
Juanita “Janie” Willman new City Secretary of Duncanville. September 28, 2022- Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is pleased to welcome Juanita “Janie” Willman as the new City Secretary. Ms. Willman comes to the City of Duncanville with knowledge, skills, and abilities acquired during...
Summit Gym Grapevine Opens its Largest Rock-Climbing Facility in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas (September 6, 2022) – Summit Climbing Yoga & Fitness will open its newest and largest location in North Texas on October 1, 2022. Relocating to the new, larger venue, just a mile from the original location in Grapevine, will mark the company’s seventh facility across North Texas and Oklahoma.
Wilmer Celebrates Pioneer Days This Weekend
WILMER, TX – This year marks the 38th annual Pioneer Days that will continue to bring the community together. This year’s celebration will include family fun, carnival rides, live music entertainment, and several vendors at City Hall Square, located at 128 N. Dallas Avenue in Wilmer. “We are...
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
