Zelma Mae Watson
Zelma Mae Watson, 79, Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Plymouth. On Jan. 11 1960, Zelma married Larry Watson; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Belinda Campbell and Tina Watson; daughter-in-law, Cathy Watson;...
Alice V. Balmer — UPDATED
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of rural Akron, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille (Searer) Perry. She married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death Nov. 10, 2014.
Joe Arthur Osborn
Joe Arthur Osborn, 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He married Joyce James on Oct. 3, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Stephanie) Osborn, Bill Osborn and Donny (Deena)...
Marilyn Cole — PENDING
Marilyn Cole, 92, formerly of the Chicago area and Winona Lake, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Gloria McVey Frew
Gloria E. McVey Frew, 87, Syracuse, died at 1:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Mitchell House, Spruce Pine, N.C. She was born Dec. 28, 1934. She married Phillip Frew on June 22, 1957. Survivors include her sons, David (Chelsea) Frew, Barnardsville, N.C. and Donald (Christine) Frew, Fort Wayne; daughter,...
William ‘Bill’ Medley
William Russell “Bill” Medley, 63, North Manchester, died Sept. 26, 2022. Bill was born March 20, 1959. He married Donna McKenzie on Sept, 28, 1985; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aaron C. Medley, Indianapolis; brother, Joe (April) Medley, Fort Wayne; and...
Harold J. Schmidt — UPDATED
Harold J. Schmidt, 81 Plymouth, died Sept. 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 14, 1940. He married Patricia “Pat” Meehan on Jan. 30, 1965. He is survived by his children, Frank (Kerry) Schmidt, Lafayette, Marilyn Byers, Argos and Kevin...
Teresa A. Ortman
Teresa A. Ortman 69, Winamac, formerly of Rochester, died at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her residence in Winamac. She was born June 22, 1953. On Sept. 8, 1990, she married Donald E. Ortman, and he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sherry (Charles)...
Carl Ernest Favorite
Carl Ernest Favorite, 99, rural Roann, died at 6:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born Aug. 13, 1923. He married Gladys Jeffries on Aug. 5, 1951; she died March 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Ronald) Willour, Indianapolis; two daughters-in-law,...
Chester Zorn — PENDING
Chester Zorn, 95, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Oliver Hurd — UPDATED
Infant Oliver Hurd, Silver Lake, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home in Silver Lake. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany and his father, Jared, Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters, Aleavia Hurd, Aylah Hurd and Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents, Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents, Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents, Roy Monroe and Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Alice M. Lutz
Alice M. Lutz, 96, Culver, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Culver. Alice was born March 17, 1926. She married George Baker. She later married Don Lutz on Oct. 23, 1965; he survives in Culver. Alice is also survived by her son, Rick (Christine) Baker, Culver; stepson, Jens (Sue) Lutz, Blabenborough,...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
Ricky Scott Sitts — UPDATED
Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence in Burket. Ricky was born Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to the late Frank and Lois (Rusmisel) Sitts. He was a 1980 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. He furthered his education at Purdue University. He attained an associate degree in electronic engineering.
Richmond A. Lyke
Richmond A. Lyke, 46, Rochester, died at 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born July 22, 1976. Survivors include his father, LeRoy E. (Nancy) Lyke, Plymouth; mother, Sue (Richard) Mayes, Lafayette; sons, Braxton, Steven and Ray Manning, all of Macy; sister, Rachel (fiance’ Solomon Peals) Orpurt, Elkhart; and brother, Rocky (companion Judel Norman) Lyke, Akron.
Lacey L. Langohr
Lacey Louise Langohr, 42, Pierceton, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Born Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr. Lacey attended Columbia City High School. She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years. Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.
Milford Deputy Marshal Don McCune Passes Away
MILFORD — Milford Deputy Marshal Don McCune died at 2:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. He suffered an off-duty medical episode Friday, Sept. 23. McCune, a retired county sheriff’s officer, joined the Milford Police Department in July 2021. With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, he performed patrol details as well as special investigations for the department. He served with the Elkhart and Kosciusko County Sheriffs’ Offices.
Silver Lake Lions Host Carry Out Oct. 8
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Lions Club will hold a fish, chicken and tenderloin fry at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Silver Lake Conservation Building, Silver Lake. The fry begins at 4 p.m. and will continue until sold out. The cost is $10.00 per pound, and...
Doris ‘Jean’ Weaver Smith
Doris “Jean” Weaver Smith, 89, Timbercrest Senior Living, North Manchester, died Sept. 12, 2022. She was born March 24, 1933. She married Edward Stanley Smith on Memorial Day, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a twin sister, Emily “Sue” Strickler, Kansas City, Mo.; three...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, East Harper Road, north of South Old SR 15, Leesburg. Driver: Michael L. Stover, 41, South East Street, South Whitley. Stover was traveling south on East Harper Road when his vehicle left the roadway, traveling along a corn field until hitting a metal fence post. Lutheran EMS said Stover had very low blood sugar and was taken to a local hospital. Damage up to $10,000.
