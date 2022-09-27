On demand now on YouTube or watch Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. "Insecta: Science That Stings" features leading insect scientists as they explore the painful stings and the fascinating science behind a variety of bugs as they study the often unseen world surrounding us. The half-hour documentary offers an intimate look at the people with a passion for bugs and discovers why they study the creatures that many people avoid, even capturing YouTube star Coyote Peterson as he is intentionally stung by a tarantula hawk.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO