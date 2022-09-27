Read full article on original website
Home heating oil prices are on the rise ahead of winter
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fall has just begun, but many are raising concerns over the rising cost of home heating oil in the Bay State. People who use oil to heat their homes may be in store for a more expensive upcoming winter season. “It’s going to be higher than...
Pittsfield Residents Can Temporarily Drop Off Yard Waste–What You Need To Know
Here's a question, Pittsfield: Are you wondering what to do with all those bags of raked leaves just sitting in your yard or worse, your garage? What about all those tree branches littering your lawn?. I have some great news to share! The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement...
See inside the $2.25M former bank for sale in Northampton (photos)
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here from Maple and Main Realty.
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town
Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
Thousands of insulin syringes found in Sturbridge disposed of safely
A visiting nurse dropped off 15 tubs of used insulin syringes to the Sturbridge Fire Department that were sitting on a resident's lawn.
Campaign to suspend Massachusetts gas tax in 2024
In Massachusetts there is a 24-cents-per gallon gas tax, a campaign is hoping to suspend that tax when gas reaches three dollars or more.
Massachusetts corn maze, 2 others in New England ranked among top 10 in country
STERLING, Mass. — Every fall, farms across the United States transform their corn fields into interactive mazes and one of the best is in Massachusetts. USA Today has revealed its top 10 list for best corn maze in the country after receiving a top 20 list from its readers.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield
Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
BARNES NATIONAL GUARD AIR FORCE BASE
Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Neal Celebrate Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects at Barnes Air National Guard Base. New entry control point and taxiway represent $9.2 million investment from the Commonwealth to improve security and expand capabilities at the installation. WESTFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic...
Baystate and other Medicaid-reliant hospitals seize lifeline in $67 billion waiver
SPRINGFIELD — An agreement announced yesterday between state and federal Medicaid officials sends an additional $38 million a year for five years to Baystate Health. The funds narrow but do not close the gap between what the health care system spends treating Medicaid recipients and what it would otherwise get paid for providing that care.
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Getting Answers: Western Ave. road concerns in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out with questions about the road construction project on Western Avenue in Westfield. That stretch of the road leads up to Westfield State University. According to the viewer, construction has been going on for quite some...
Fire at four-family Pittsfield home quickly doused
Fire crews quickly knocked down a porch fire in Pittsfield Tuesday night, before the blaze was able to get inside the structure.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
