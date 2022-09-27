Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in death of bicyclist
24-year-old Cole Arendt was arrested by Texarkana police and charged with manslaughter in the August 30th incident that occurred at the Road Runner gas station on West 7th Street. According to police, Arendt’s Camaro was traveling in excess of 80 miles per hour when a Dodge Ram turned left in...
ktoy1047.com
Parker jury hears from McCurtain County Medical Hospital staff
Day nine of the Taylor Parker murder trial brought testimony from the staff at McCurtain County Medical Hospital. The testimony was interspersed with photos of the bruises and blood on Parker’s hands when she was examined following her traffic stop the morning of the murder of Reagan Hancock. The medical staff were able to determine that Parker hadn’t just given birth on her way to the hospital.
ktoy1047.com
Cass County woman still missing one week later
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. Jurors saw videos...
ktoy1047.com
Parker trial continues with interrogation videos
Jurors saw videos taken after Taylor Parker’s arrest in the ongoing murder trial in New Boston. Prosecutors pointed to disparities in the stories told by Parker during her interrogations, including long hesitations after questions asked by a Texas Ranger. During one video, Parker was asked if she had ever...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoy1047.com
McCurtain County battles third blaze this week
The blaze burned along a stretch of U.S. 98 near Wright City. While much of the fire was along the side of the highway, several homes were threatened, and single-engine air tankers flew in to dump water on the blaze. A Texas couple found an abandoned baby in their backyard...
ktoy1047.com
Cass County traffic stop leads to laundering charges
A sheriff’s deputy initially stopped the car for speeding and, when he approached the vehicle, a strong smell of marijuana gave cause to search the vehicle. The search uncovered three backpacks containing more than $116,000. None of the men could tell the deputy where they were coming from, nor...
ktoy1047.com
Missing Texas teacher's car found in New Orleans
48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband Michael and was last seen driving the Lexus RX 300 that was located by the New Orleans Police Department. Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, Texas. Jurors saw videos taken after Taylor Parker’s arrest in the ongoing...
ktoy1047.com
Foreman issues boil advisory
The advisory comes as a precautionary measure after a water main break and will remain in effect until repairs are complete and a bacteriological survey deems the water safe to drink. A Texas couple found an abandoned baby in their backyard shed. Four men from the Texarkana Texas Fire Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoy1047.com
Fire departments battling blaze at Buchanan Loop Road
Several area fire departments have been deployed to the scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire. Jurors saw videos taken after Taylor Parker’s arrest in the ongoing murder trial in New Boston. A rate hike on water and sewer bills will go into effect on October...
ktoy1047.com
Dr. Marilynn Harris Wallace Endowed Scholarship Established at UA Hope-Texarkana
Dr. Marilynn Harris Wallace of Huntsville, Alabama, recently established the Dr. Marilynn Harris Wallace Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need pursuing a degree in healthcare. Wallace, who grew up in Hope, Arkansas, earned her...
ktoy1047.com
Water rate hike coming to Texarkana residents
City leaders from Arkansas and Texas have approved the rate hike, with annual increases for three years on the Arkansas side and 10 years on the Texas side. The rate hike is expected to assist with infrastructure improvements including upgrades to the Millwood Treatment Plant and century-old water mains. Arkansas...
ktoy1047.com
Get Involved: Attend the Southwest AR Data Science and Computing Ecosystem Meeting
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host the Southwest Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem (ArDSCE) Meeting at Hempstead Hall on October 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to allow business, and industry stakeholders across the state engage with ArDSCE to ensure that...
Comments / 0