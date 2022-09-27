ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NJ.com

Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again

Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Yankees ticket prices for potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR game

Aaron Judge has his sights set on the No. 62 and is becoming focused on delivering baseball history during the Yankees’ last home series of the 2022 MLB season this weekend. New York will have its full attention on the American League MVP frontrunner who needs one more home run to break Roger Maris' single-season record for most homers of 61.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto

After being held without a home run in his last five games, Aaron Judge enters a three-game series in Toronto in pursuit of his 61st home run. With one swing of the bat, the New York Yankees outfielder would make history, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win over the Blue Jays this week.
BRONX, NY
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA

