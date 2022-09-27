Read full article on original website
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Sara Walsh After Her Husband Returns Judge’s Home Run Ball: ‘Divorce’
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann might have a tough conversation waiting for him when he gets home.
Aaron Judge matches AL record with 61st homer
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied the American League home run record when he socked his 61st of the season on
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again
Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
Yankees ticket prices for potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR game
Aaron Judge has his sights set on the No. 62 and is becoming focused on delivering baseball history during the Yankees’ last home series of the 2022 MLB season this weekend. New York will have its full attention on the American League MVP frontrunner who needs one more home run to break Roger Maris' single-season record for most homers of 61.
Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto
After being held without a home run in his last five games, Aaron Judge enters a three-game series in Toronto in pursuit of his 61st home run. With one swing of the bat, the New York Yankees outfielder would make history, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win over the Blue Jays this week.
Yankees star, Linden native Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record
LINDEN, Calif. — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from...
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
