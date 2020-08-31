Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a style pro – there are 3 fashion mistakes that are adding years to your age & what to do instead
YOU never have to feel like you need to follow current fashion trends if you want to look younger than your age. One style expert explained that all you need to do to look younger is make these three simple adjustments. Chi Li is the owner of the YouTube channel...
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0