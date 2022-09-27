Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen

A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week.

High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon.

Teen Theo Ferrara went missing on Thursday Credit: Freeport Police Department

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.