Age at type 2 diabetes diagnosis impacts link with pancreatic cancer risk
MedwireNews: Chinese people with new-onset type 2 diabetes have a significantly increased risk for pancreatic cancer relative to the general population, particularly when they are diagnosed at a young age, study findings indicate. Yan Shi (Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Aging and Medicine, China) and co-investigators say: “Efforts toward early...
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
