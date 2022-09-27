ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

Varsity volleyball sweeps the Coyotes

The varsity volleyball team hosted the Reed City Coyotes on Tuesday night and made a clean sweep against them in 3 quick sets 25-11, 25-13 and 25-17. The Lady Eagles served strong and kept the Coyotes out of system for much of the match. This takes their record to 6-0 in the league and 19-4-2 overall. Thank you parents for all your support and all that you do for for all of the team. Thank you to all the fans who came out and showed your support. The student section was loud once again. They will be back in action on Monday night in another league match at home against the White Cloud Indians starting at 7:00 pm.
Eagles Battle to 0-0 Tie vs Zion Christian

The Kent City varsity soccer team traveled to Byron Center this Monday for a 5:30 game against Zion Christian. The state-ranked Mountaineers would prove to be a good measuring-stick for the Eagles, who had been riding off of two straight mercy-rule victories and needed a good test. From the opening...
JV volleyball finishes week with two victories

The JV volleyball team went 2-0 last week in league play. Traveling Tuesday to Tri County defeating the Vikings 25-14, 25-11 and 15-8. Maddy Mitchell and Lylah Larson led the offense with 4 and 3 kills respectively. Cailynn Hartzell led the serving with 12 points and 6 aces. Then the ladies traveled to Big Rapids Thursday night to play a scrappy Cardinal team. The Eagles dropped the first set 20-25. The second set went their way with a hard fought 25-20 win. The third and deciding set went to the Eagles as well 15-11 securing the victory. Addy Robinson led the offensive attack with 6 kills. Cailynn Hartzell led the serving attack again with 11 points and 3 aces. Super proud of this team and the battle they shown to go 2-0 on the week! The team is back in action home on Tuesday night against Reed City.
