Liberty News
Jacksonville State Edges Liberty 3-2 in Match of Unbeaten ASUN Teams
Entering the match as two out of the three teams with unbeaten ASUN records, Jacksonville State and Liberty battled to a five-set conclusion, with the Gamecocks edging Liberty 3-2 (25-28, 25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 15-10), Saturday at Liberty Arena. With the win, Jacksonville State improves to 16-1, 4-0 in ASUN play....
Liberty News
Liberty Sweeps KSU for Big ASUN Victory
Liberty remained unbeaten in ASUN play, sweeping the visiting Kennesaw State Owls (25-23, 25-18, 25-19), Friday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (10-5) and Owls (9-4) entered the match as two out of four teams tied at the top of the ASUN standings with matching 2-0 ASUN records. Liberty, which extends its winning streak to four matches overall, earned it first-ever win over KSU in volleyball.
Liberty News
Liberty and Stetson Play to 2-2 Draw
On a rainy Saturday evening at Osborne Stadium, the Liberty Flames and the Stetson Hatters played to a 2-2 tie in an ASUN Conference match. After the Hatters took a 1-0 advantage in the first half, the Flames scored two unanswered goals in the second for a 2-1 lead. Pressing their attack late, Stetson found the equalizer on a penalty kick after a foul in the 18-yard box during the 86th minute for the final score of 2-2.
Liberty News
Liberty Welcomes Stetson to Osborne Stadium for ASUN Match Saturday
The Flames return home after back-to-back road matches. Liberty will face the Stetson Hatters in their fourth ASUN Conference match of the season. In the last two contests, both on the road, the Flames fell to conference rival FGCU 2-1 and tied Longwood 1-1 in a non-conference match. Due to...
Liberty News
Parra Romero Earns Momentous 1st Round Win at ITA All-American Championships
Liberty sophomore Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a momentous first round win over Texas’ Vivian Ovtrootsky, Saturday on day one of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships at Cary Tennis Park. Parra Romero trailed 5-2 in the third set to Ovrootsky of the two-time defending national champion Longhorns before...
Liberty News
No. 14 Liberty Earns Seventh Shutout of Season, Blanking Quinnipiac 5-0
No. 14 Liberty earned its seventh shutout of the season, defeating the Quinnipiac Bobcats 5-0 on Friday at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. The Lady Flames (7-3) run their winning streak to three games and remain unbeaten in the BIG EAST at 3-0. The Bobcats slip to 4-6 on the year and 0-3 in the BIG EAST.
Liberty News
Nguyen and Ode Mitre Win All 3 Doubles Matches on First Day of Home Hidden Dual
The Liberty doubles team of Tiffany Nguyen and Micaela Ode Mitre won all three of their doubles matches on the opening day of Liberty Hidden Dual #2, Saturday at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Nguyen and Ode Mitre won their doubles matches against opponents from James Madison, Delaware and Virginia...
Liberty News
Liberty Downs Central Arkansas for 4th Straight Win
The Liberty Lady Flames remained unbeaten in ASUN Conference play, rolling past the Central Arkansas Bears 6-0 Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium. With the win, the Lady Flames moved to 4-0-1 in ASUN Conference play and are unbeaten in their last five contests (4-0-1). Liberty scored three times in the...
Liberty News
Lady Flames Rewrite Record Books During 6th-Place Finish at Notre Dame
The Liberty women’s trio of Calli Doan (seventh place, school-record 16:15.1), Ava Gordon (23rd, Liberty freshman-record 16:34.7) and Kayla Werner (28th, 16:40.0) posted the three fastest 5K times in program history during Friday’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational women’s blue race. Their efforts helped the Lady Flames record a strong sixth-place team finish. Meanwhile, Nicholas Kiprotich (11th place, 23:33.9) led the Flames to 16th place in the men’s 5-mile blue race at the Burke Golf Course.
Liberty News
Liberty Swimming & Diving Opens Season at Campbell, Saturday
The Liberty swimming & diving team, four-time defending CCSA champion, begins its 2022-23 schedule on Saturday at 11 a.m., facing Campbell at Johnson Aquatic Center in Buies Creek, N.C. Team Notes. • Hosting for the third time, Liberty claimed its fourth CCSA Championship title in a row and fifth in...
Liberty News
Farrell Posts Runner-Up Finish in Paul Short Women’s Open 6K
Catherine Farrell recorded a runner-up finish among a field of 307 competitors, pacing the group of Liberty runners who competed in Saturday’s Paul Short Run women’s open 6K race. The race at Lehigh’s Goodman Campus Cross Country Course was one of two on the day for the Lady Flames, who also entered a squad in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.
Liberty News
Liberty Claims Season-Opening 141-116 Victory at Campbell
The four-time defending CCSA champion Liberty women’s swimming & diving team opened the 2022-23 season with a 141-16 win at Campbell, Saturday at Johnson Aquatic Center. Liberty opens its season at 1-0, while the Camels fall to 1-1. This was the eighth time in program history that the Lady Flames have opened a season at Campbell.
Liberty News
Fifth-ranked Flames expect first true tests from No. 13 Purple Eagles, introduce Hawaiian-themed ‘Midnight’ rematch
For the first time since the LaHaye Ice Center was renovated in 2015, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team played in front of back-to-back sellout crowds the past two Fridays, in a season-opening 9-3 victory over ACHA Division II North Carolina State and 12-1 triumph over unranked ACHA DI foe West Virginia.
Liberty News
Lady Flames outshoot Stars, light up scoreboard to sweep series with Ontario team
Following another dominating performance against the Ontario, Canada-based Hockey Training institute (HTI), outshooting the U20 Stars, 45-19, in a 9-1 triumph Saturday at the LaHaye Ice Center, Liberty University ACHA Division I forward and alternate captain Brityn Fussy believes the Lady Flames are even more dangerous this season than they were in winning a fourth consecutive national championship last spring.
Liberty News
No. 14 Liberty to Host Quinnipiac, No. 1 North Carolina Over Weekend
Live Video: Liberty vs. Quinnipiac (ESPN+) Live Video: Liberty vs. North Carolina (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) No. 14 Liberty will host Quinnipiac in BIG EAST action on Friday before closing out the weekend with a match against No. 1-ranked North Carolina, Sunday. The Lady Flames (6-3, 2-0...
Liberty News
4 Flames to Compete at ITA Men’s All-American Championships
Four Liberty Flames men’s tennis players will head to Tulsa, Okla. for the prestigious 2022 ITA Men’s All-American Championships. The nine-day event will begin on Saturday, with pre-qualifying being held then and on Sunday. The Michael D. Case Tennis Center at Tulsa and Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park will serve as the host facilities for the tournament.
Liberty News
Yaun Named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week
Following his second career individual medalist honor, Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun has been named this week’s ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week. Yaun defeated NC State’s Maximiliam Steinehner on the second playoff hole to claim medalist honors at the 2022 Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich.
Liberty News
Liberty Law takes top spot for schools with rising employment rates
Liberty Law takes the top spot in preLaw Magazine for schools with rising employment rates. Read the full article here.
Liberty News
Cinematic arts alumni reunite to film new TV series ‘Eleanor’s Bench’
This past summer, students and alumni of Liberty University’s Cinematic Arts – Zaki Gordon Center filmed the first season of a new TV series, “Eleanor’s Bench,” scheduled for release by Sony Pictures Entertainment, AFFIRM Films on the Christian streaming platform Pure Flix in the spring of 2023.
