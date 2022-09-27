Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Madison school board announces sudden death of superintendent
MADISON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school district says its superintendent has died unexpectedly. The Madison Board of Education posted a statement on Facebook confirming the death of Alan Ehlers. The school district noted that funeral arrangements have not yet been completed. The school board said support was available at...
News Channel Nebraska
Elkhorn Valley Museum's cemetery tours to begin Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A museum in northeast Nebraska is holding a spooky event this weekend. The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk is holding its first-ever cemetery tour this Saturday. Participants will get to take a tour through the New Lutheran Cemetery and learn about notable Norfolkans buried in the cemetery.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy
GULFPORT, Miss. - A northeast Nebraska native is continuing an 80-year-old tradition. Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Rosner, a Norfolk High grad, is one of those sailors. Eighty years ago, members...
News Channel Nebraska
Hurricane Ian Live Cam
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk business recognized as one of the 'Best Workplaces in Aging Services'
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska business has been honored as one of the best places in its field for employees to work. Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine recognized Heritage of Bel Air and Vetter Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Aging Services. It...
News Channel Nebraska
Beemer woman dies in Cuming County crash on country road
BEEMER, Neb. – A 36-year-old northeast Nebraska woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Cuming County. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, the crash happened north of Beemer just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Boyum said the accident occurred just north of County Road M on County...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities identify pilot killed in helicopter crash near Yankton, S.D.
YANKTON, S.D. - The Federal Aviation Administration says a helicopter crashed near Yankton, S.D., Tuesday morning. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels told Yankton radio station WNAX that the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the helicopter, died on scene. Nickels told WNAX that the helicopter, an AG-915 Spartan,...
News Channel Nebraska
Streets, police, aquatic center: campaign pushing for Norfolk improvements kicks off
NORFOLK, Neb.--Local business leaders and community members kicked off a campaign called ‘Vote Yes For Norfolk' at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. The group is working towards what it believes are much-needed upgrades for streets, safety, and sports opportunities around the area. In November, voters...
News Channel Nebraska
Family of former Norfolk resident presents $250K check to city
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk received a sizable donation from a former citizen Wednesday afternoon. The family and representatives of the late Mahlon "Jack" Kohler, of Norfolk, presented the donation to the mayor and city staff. At the request of Kohler, the $250,000 check will be used for...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Police Department to hold animal license clinic
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A police department in Platte County is holding a clinic this weekend to keep pets in the area safe. The Columbus Police Department is holding an animal license clinic Saturday, Oct. 1 at Pet Care Specialists. The City of Columbus has an ordinance requiring residents to have...
News Channel Nebraska
Madison County holds first-ever joint public tax hearing
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. -- For the first time ever, Madison County held a joint-public tax hearing, as required by a new state law. The hearing is part of legislation introduced in 2021, forcing taxing entities to participate in a hearing to discuss why their requests have increased from last year should they meet certain criteria.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities investigating fatal Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff's office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff's Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged domestic assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 50-year-old northeast Nebraska man was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident in Norfolk Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Police officers responded to an apartment on Walnut Avenue. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, arriving officers found a woman with dried blood on...
News Channel Nebraska
Downtown Norfolk escape room to open its doors (and lock people inside)
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One new northeast Nebraska business is bringing a sense of crime, mystery, and problem-solving during its opening this weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will be opening in Downtown Norfolk this Saturday to officially kickoff the spooky season. The new entertainment business will include two different story rooms which...
