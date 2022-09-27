Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics, South Carolina sheriff says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun...
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
WJCL
Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
tbinewsroom.com
South Carolina Man Arrested, 13-Year-Old Girl Rescued, in Collaborative Dark Web Investigation
COOKEVILLE – A South Carolina man has been arrested and a 13-year-old Cookeville girl has been kept from sexual exploitation following an investigation led by special agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit. After receiving information from Homeland Security Investigations on Monday, TBI’s Internet Crimes Against...
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
Suspect killed in deputy involved shooting identified
The suspect that was fatally shot after an encounter with deputies in the Upstate Wednesday morning has now been identified. Terrance Maurice Sligh has been identified as the suspect, shot and killed by Greenville County Deputies.
12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.
myfoxzone.com
'I have hope': Texas AG's office helping investigate murder of Jennifer Sue Delgado
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the decades-old cold case of Jennifer Sue Delgado, who was murdered at a laundromat on June 6, 1988. Christopher Palmer often thinks about his friend and classmate at Westwood Terrace Elementary from more than 30 years ago. He remembers Jennifer’s smile and red Mexican dress she often wore.
WIS-TV
Former inmate arrested after driving truck into SC Corrections building
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced that a former inmate was arrested last night after driving into the front steps of their headquarters. Ryan Turner was charged with hit and run with property damage and reckless driving. Officials say Turner was doing donuts in...
Family pleads for help finding Texas teacher after car found in New Orleans
A Texas family is pleading for tips after a Houston-area teacher disappeared, and her Lexus was discovered in New Orleans. “I can’t believe my mom went missing,” Lila Grace posted. “She was gone… when I cam home.”
toofab.com
12-Year-Old Girl Shoots Father Then Herself in Murder Pact with Female Friend, Texas Police Say
Investigators say the two girls had planned to "run away together to Georgia" A 12-year-old girl in Texas shot her father then herself, local authorities say. Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday in northwest Parker County, Texas, where they found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street.
WYFF4.com
Missing South Carolina teen found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
3-year-old child accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their mother Wednesday after finding a gun in their South Carolina home, authorities said. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at an area hospital at around 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WLTX-TV reported.
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
cn2.com
“She was Innocent” – Mom of 15 Yr Old Killed in Lancaster County Wants Justice
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15 year old was shot and killed while just sleeping on a relative’s couch when a officials say a bullet came through the wall of an apartment she was in early Sunday morning.
myfoxzone.com
Texas DPS says trooper became ill after exposed to fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — A Texas DPS Trooper became ill after exposed to a substance while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County, according to a Texas DPS tweet. The tweet says the substance was found in a container by Special Agents and tested positive for fentanyl. Emergency crews attended...
myfoxzone.com
A look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press conference Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that Hurricane Ian may rank as one of the top five most powerful hurricanes to hit the Florida peninsula. So let's take a look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the state.
