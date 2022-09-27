ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WJCL

Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

'I have hope': Texas AG's office helping investigate murder of Jennifer Sue Delgado

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the decades-old cold case of Jennifer Sue Delgado, who was murdered at a laundromat on June 6, 1988. Christopher Palmer often thinks about his friend and classmate at Westwood Terrace Elementary from more than 30 years ago. He remembers Jennifer’s smile and red Mexican dress she often wore.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WIS-TV

Former inmate arrested after driving truck into SC Corrections building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced that a former inmate was arrested last night after driving into the front steps of their headquarters. Ryan Turner was charged with hit and run with property damage and reckless driving. Officials say Turner was doing donuts in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
toofab.com

12-Year-Old Girl Shoots Father Then Herself in Murder Pact with Female Friend, Texas Police Say

Investigators say the two girls had planned to "run away together to Georgia" A 12-year-old girl in Texas shot her father then herself, local authorities say. Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday in northwest Parker County, Texas, where they found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
WYFF4.com

Missing South Carolina teen found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
myfoxzone.com

Texas DPS says trooper became ill after exposed to fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — A Texas DPS Trooper became ill after exposed to a substance while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County, according to a Texas DPS tweet. The tweet says the substance was found in a container by Special Agents and tested positive for fentanyl. Emergency crews attended...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

A look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press conference Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that Hurricane Ian may rank as one of the top five most powerful hurricanes to hit the Florida peninsula. So let's take a look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the state.
FLORIDA STATE

