Missing Yakima boy sparks discussion about park safety
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s still no sign of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who went missing more than two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park, but his disappearance has sparked discussions about park safety across the city. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway, which includes...
Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy
Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
nbcrightnow.com
Dog dies in Naches fire
NACHES, Wash.- The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27. Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima resident said he saw a man get shot and drop to the ground Tuesday night
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police officers said a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night. The gunshot victim is recovering at Yakima Memorial Hospital and is said to be okay. Officers said the initial call for gunshots came in just before 9 p.m.. They said they found...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trial postponed again for Yakima woman accused of causing the death of a quadriplegic girl
A jury trial for a woman accused of neglecting and causing the death of a quadriplegic girl in her care has been moved to April 24, 2023. Darlina Ann Chilson, 49, of Yakima is facing second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges in Yakima County Superior Court in the May 2016 death of 16-year-old Kayce McDermed.
Bail Lowered in Yakima Teen Crash Suspect Case
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed continues to be held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect last Thursday. At that time bail was maintained at $250,000. But the bail was lowered to $150,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says if the teen is released on bail he'll be required to be on home monitoring.
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: road open after semi overturns on I-82 near Prosser
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE. 9-28-22. 12:30 a.m. According to a witness, the semi has been moved from the roadway and I-82 is open to traffic. A semi is overturned on I-82, closing lanes headed east, around four miles north of Prosser. A collision was originally reported around 5:50 p.m. Reporters on scene have confirmed the semi is still stuck and law enforcement is there.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police continue investigation after security guard killed outside bar
Jose Sanchez was a man who loved his family and would help anyone who needed it, a family member said. “He was the kind of person who, if he sees you on the side of the road, would pull over,” said one of his cousins, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.
FBI Dive Team Turns up no new Information in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old in Yakima
A search of the pond at Sarg Hubbard Park and Buchanan Lake by an FBI dive team over the weekend turned up no new information in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, according to Yakima police. Lucian was last seen walking south and east at the park the evening...
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
ifiberone.com
State awards millions of dollars to Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties for salmon recovery
Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima teen accused in deadly crash said he was headed to hospital after his girlfriend was shot
A 17-year-old boy facing vehicular homicide charges after a drive-by-shooting and crash that left three dead said he was waving a Mexican flag out his girlfriend’s car window when shots erupted at an intersection, according to a police report. The teen told police he was trying to get his...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
No sign of missing Yakima boy as his 5th birthday approaches
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia is supposed to turn 5 years old next week, surrounded by a family who loves him dearly. He’s supposed to get sea creature toys as presents and blow out the candles on his birthday cake. He’s supposed to get to go on rides at the fair for the first time.
nbcrightnow.com
54 New Affordable Housing Apartments expected to open up 2023
YAKIMA, WA - A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County. Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness. "If you take a look...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside Council revokes Townhouse Motel's business license because of safety, security issues
The Sunnyside City Council revoked the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday because of concerns about living conditions and security. City staff members recommended the license be revoked. At a meeting earlier this month, the council reviewed code violations and substandard room conditions found in 2019. A follow-up inspection on Sept. 16 found improvements, with some work left to be done.
Yakima Herald Republic
Businesses search for customers at Central Washington State Fair in Yakima
Even after eating several corn dogs, a huge plate of curly fries and a deep-fried Kit Kat, Central Washington State Fair attendees are not typically thinking about how to pre-arrange their own funeral. But that doesn’t stop Dan Williams, funeral director at Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory, from talking...
ifiberone.com
Report: Local farmer convicted of conning meat processor in ghost cattle scam now says Tyson Foods owes him $163 million
YAKIMA - In an article composed by the Capital Press, the attorneys representing Cody Easterday, the man convicted of bilking Tyson Foods out of $233 million in a ghost cattle scam, now say the victim owes their client, Cody Easterday, $163 million. That sum is equal to the amount the...
