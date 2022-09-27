ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy

Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
Dog dies in Naches fire

NACHES, Wash.- The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27. Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.
Bail Lowered in Yakima Teen Crash Suspect Case

A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed continues to be held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect last Thursday. At that time bail was maintained at $250,000. But the bail was lowered to $150,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says if the teen is released on bail he'll be required to be on home monitoring.
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
UPDATE: road open after semi overturns on I-82 near Prosser

INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE. 9-28-22. 12:30 a.m. According to a witness, the semi has been moved from the roadway and I-82 is open to traffic. A semi is overturned on I-82, closing lanes headed east, around four miles north of Prosser. A collision was originally reported around 5:50 p.m. Reporters on scene have confirmed the semi is still stuck and law enforcement is there.
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
54 New Affordable Housing Apartments expected to open up 2023

YAKIMA, WA - A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County. Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness. "If you take a look...
Sunnyside Council revokes Townhouse Motel's business license because of safety, security issues

The Sunnyside City Council revoked the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday because of concerns about living conditions and security. City staff members recommended the license be revoked. At a meeting earlier this month, the council reviewed code violations and substandard room conditions found in 2019. A follow-up inspection on Sept. 16 found improvements, with some work left to be done.
Businesses search for customers at Central Washington State Fair in Yakima

Even after eating several corn dogs, a huge plate of curly fries and a deep-fried Kit Kat, Central Washington State Fair attendees are not typically thinking about how to pre-arrange their own funeral. But that doesn’t stop Dan Williams, funeral director at Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory, from talking...
