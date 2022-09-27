ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness

McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season

The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
DENVER, CO
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times

Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup

Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
DENVER, CO
KROC News

What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?

The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion

Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Officially promoted

The Angels selected O'Hoppe's contract Wednesday. He will start at catcher against Oakland and bat eighth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 22-year-old backstop has recorded a .961 OPS in Double-A this year and will get his first taste of major-league action as the 2022 season nears its end. It's possible he could remain the Angels' top option at catcher heading into 2023, considering how uninspiring Matt Thaiss and Max Stassi have been behind the plate this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Takes seat Wednesday

Rojas isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets. Rojas went just 2-for-18 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and a strikeout over the last five games, and he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale against the Mets. Jon Berti is shifting to shortstop while Charles Leblanc starts at second base.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench

Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart

Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Now behind the plate for the Rays' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, Bethancourt appears to have overtaken Francisco Mejia as manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at catcher. Bethancourt is slashing .310/.310/.552 with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and six RBI through 18 games in September.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start

Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A

Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: May not return for postseason

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak acknowledged Tuesday that he's uncertain whether O'Neill (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming postseason run, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. "I think there's a shot, but obviously the clock is ticking," Mozeliak said. O'Neill was expected to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Twins rest Gilberto Celestino on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Celestino will rest on Tuesday night after Mark Contreras was picked as the Twins' starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 219 batted balls this season, Celestino has recorded a 2.7% barrel rate and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

