Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Tua Tagovailoa News
Over the weekend Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a brutal hit that saw him woozy on his return to the huddle. He left the game briefly before returning, which led the NFLPA to call for an investigation into whether or not protocol was followed after the head injury. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL executive Jeff Miller said that every indication shows that concussion protocol was followed.
Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on Miami’s 3-0 start, Tua Tagovailoa and more
Ryan Fitzpatrick was like a lot of people when he heard the Dolphins were hiring Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. He knew very little of the 39-year-old offensive savant who worked his way up the coaching ladder for the past decade. So, he started calling his counterparts around the league to find out about Miami’s new leader.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4
The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4
According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
NFL says there is 'every indication' Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a scary fall after hitting his head on the turf, but the NFL is saying that the team followed concussion protocols.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has interesting admission about Tua Tagovailoa
Ryan Fitzpatrick spent one season with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, so he knows better than most what sort of skills the young quarterback has. He also knows how things went between Tagovailoa and former coach Brian Flores, and he offered up a rather revealing opinion about that recently. Though Tagovailoa...
