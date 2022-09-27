Fabian Delph announces his retirement from football aged 32... as the two-time Premier League winner and 20-cap England international thanks fans and the 'amazing clubs' he played for after calling time on his 15-year career

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement.

The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps.

Delph's contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two seasons.

Former Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement from football

'So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me,' he posted on Instagram.

'Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans.'

Delph made his professional debut for Leeds in 2007, before playing in the Premier League for the first time at Aston Villa two years later.

Delph won the Premier League twice during his time at Manchester City

He also won 20 caps for England and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup

He went on to become a back-to-back Premier League champion with Manchester City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Delph lifted six major trophies in total during his time at City, winning the League Cup three times and the FA Cup once.

He also represented his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, featuring in four matches for Gareth Southgate's side.

The versatile started two matches in the tournament as England made it to the semi-finals before losing to Croatia.

His final appearance for the Three Lions came in 2019 when he started England's third place play-off win against Switzerland in the Nations League.