Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Incubus review – noughties California band throw themselves behind the hits
Twenty two years ago, California surf hippies Incubus were hurtling towards multi-platinum status on the back of Drive, an acoustic road-trip anthem which found its way into the US Top 10 and the repertoire of many a bedroom guitarist. Their breakthrough album, Make Yourself, found the quintet inexplicably tagged as nu-metal; its mega-selling follow-up, Morning View, seemed intent to debunk such comparisons by incorporating Chinese instruments, a Japanese orchestra and the sound of recorded frogs.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”
Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"
On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
NME
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
NFL・
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “Dead Inside Shuffle”
Next month, LA indie-jazz/funk enthusiast Louis Cole will release his new album Quality Over Opinion. So far, he’s released a handful of songs from the record, including “Let It Happen,” “Not Needed Anymore,” and “I’m Tight.” Now, Cole is back with another album cut called “Dead Inside Shuffle.” With lyrics like “Dead inside but life’s still moving” laid across a horn-accented, jaunty beat, “Dead Inside Shuffle” sounds reminiscent of Pharrell’s “Happy,” only not at all wedding-reception generic.
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Someone To Weep For Me”
We’re nine days away from Bonny Light Horseman’s second album, Rolling Golden Holy, and today the indie-folk supergroup is promoting that release with a fifth(!) advance single to go along with “California,” “Summer Dream,” “Exile,” and “Sweetbread.” This one is called “Someone To Weep For Me.” It’s a lightly soulful folk-rock rambler with a lead vocal by Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson and lovely harmonies from Anaïs Mitchell. There’s a lot of graceful momentum in this one — a lot of beauty too. Listen below.
Stereogum
Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Norfolk Hotel”
Last month, French musician Melody Prochet announced plans to reissue her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala. The reissue will be out this week and is accompanied by Unfold, described as the “lost follow-up album” to her debut, which was also recorded with Parker in Australia in 2013. We’ve heard a few of those “lost” cuts already, including the title track. Now, we’re getting a follow-up song called “Norfolk Hotel.”
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, next month. Its lead single, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new song, “Body Paint.” which the band will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. It comes with a music video directed by Brook Linder. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Share Four More Tracks From New Collaborative Album Pigments
In August, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Their LP is called Pigments, and they’ve already shared the first four tracks, billed as the album’s first “movement.” Those were called “Coral,” “Sandstone” (one of our favorite tracks of the week), “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” Now, Zahn (who plays in Richard’s touring band) and Richard are sharing the second movement from Pigments. Those song titles are “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron.” There’s also an official video for “Saffron” starring dancers from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). It’s also directed by Richard.
Stereogum
The Sonder Bombs – “The Star”
The Sonder Bombs are back with a new single, “The Star,” the Cleveland band’s first track since Clothbound, their second full-length album that came out at the very beginning of 2021. “The Star” starts off languid and dreamy before breaking out into a fuzzily satisfying hook. “I wrote this song almost in a panic. It sprang from me,” the band’s Willow Hawks said in a statement, continuing:
Stereogum
Titus Andronicus – “Baby Crazy”
Titus Andronicus’ new album The Will To Live comes out tomorrow, which is exciting! The Tristate area rockers have already shared “(I’m) Screwed,” “Give Me Grief,” the Cock Sparrer cover “We’re Coming Back,” and the seven-minute “An Anomaly” from the record. Now, they’re back with one more preview titled “Baby Crazy,” which also has a cheeky, scrolling-word sing-along-song lyric video.
Stereogum
Archers Of Loaf – “Aimee”
North Carolina indie-rock OGs Archers Of Loaf are nearing the release of their first album in 24 years, Reason In Decline. The album drops about three weeks from now, and today we get to hear one of its quietest, prettiest songs. “Aimee” is not a Pure Prairie League cover. That...
Stereogum
Other Half – “Like A Dog” & “Slab Thick”
According to their Twitter bio, the Norwich, UK band Other Half play “tightly wound post-hardcore.” They’re real good at it too. The group just announced their new album Soft Action, set for release in December on Big Scary Monsters, and released its first two singles. They rule.
wegotthiscovered.com
A 5-film franchise that was never any good drums up a surprising amount of support for a comeback
No franchise is ever truly dead and buried in Hollywood when there’s money to be made, but have things gotten so bad a five-film saga that could generously be described as mediocre at best deserves to be dusted off and thrust back into the limelight? In the case of Underworld, the answer seems to be a surprisingly resounding yes.
