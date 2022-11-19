ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Menswear Gems From Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ Sale to Snag Before Black Friday

By Barry Samaha
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l15Pa_0iCP91jo00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 sales that’ll undoubtedly be flooding your inbox next week (if they’re not there already), the one to really jump on before the mad dash is Lululemon —a brand that fully transformed the way men dress, including yours truly.

For the longest, my daily uniform consisted of skinny black jeans, a fitted shirt, a pronounced belt and a pair of boots. No matter the scenario or the trend du jour, I stuck with it. These pieces became my signature, and I had little desire to deviate from my norm. But all this changed in mid-2020. After months of being stationed in my apartment, enjoying my fill of banana bread and ample bottles of red, I adopted a new outlook: Clothes can be as comfortable as they are stylish.

I wasn’t alone in this mindset. When the world opened up again, the general public’s perception began to shift. Being well-dressed didn’t have to mean looking prim and proper; wearing elevated activewear or loungewear out and about became normal. I saw this firsthand at a dinner party, the kind that required some semblance of formality. Accordingly, I fell back on my uniform, and suffered in the process. I felt uneasy, as if I was about to burst—the result of all that banana bread. My seatmate, however, was cool as a cucumber. His ensemble was stylish, befitting the environment, but he also looked comfortable. I later found out he was wearing Lululemon .

Once the go-to label for Equinox members and moneyed yogis, Lululemon now doubles as acceptable daywear. I’ve seen the brand worn in airport lounges, at busy brunch spots and at parties. The styles that Lululemon offers are sleek and elevated enough to work in a variety of scenarios. But they’re also immensely comfortable. It’s no wonder that the company doesn’t need to rely on flash sales. What it does offer is a discount section, called “ We Made Too Much ,” which is a goldmine of streamlined and stretchy trousers, polo shirts, button-downs, joggers and shorts and more—all at marked-down prices.

If you’re like me and have experienced days when you just need to feel relaxed but still look presentable, Lululemon’s “ We Made Too Much ” section is a great resource. Just make sure to get your hands on these deals while they are available, because as with most good things, they won’t last long.

ABC Classic-Fit Warpstreme Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUq1k_0iCP91jo00

Here’s a pair of trousers that won’t fail you. Wear them to work, to happy hour or to a dinner party with your favorite shirt and jacket. The limit does not exist.

Buy Now: 128 $89

Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJuTb_0iCP91jo00

The beauty of this polo shirt, aside from its sleek cut, is that you could work out in it.

Buy Now: 88 $64

At Ease Jogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoP82_0iCP91jo00

These joggers are so light and breezy that they feel like a second skin.

Buy Now: 128 $89

Drysense Training Short Sleeve Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S24rV_0iCP91jo00

This tee comes in a range of colorways, but as they say, the cream always rises to the top.

Buy Now: 78 $54

Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPqts_0iCP91jo00

The name says it all: Engineered for warmth.

Buy Now: 148 $99

City Sweat Jogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xDxZ_0iCP91jo00

Lululemon’s celebrated City jogger fits and feels like a dream.

Bowline 8″ Ripstop Short

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfxjV_0iCP91jo00

From working out to running errands, these ripstop shorts will are built to keep you sweat-free no matter the activity.

Buy Now: 78 $49

Airing Easy Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhH2f_0iCP91jo00

Remember those trousers that won’t fail you? The same can be said of this slim-fit button-down.

Buy Now: 88 $64

Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0 Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjMWt_0iCP91jo00

A chill sweater specifically made for chilly environments.

Buy Now: 98 $69

Relaxed-Fit Training Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ig34_0iCP91jo00

We’re living in the era of the hoodie. And if you haven’t hopped on the bandwagon yet, here’s a great place to start.

Buy Now: 168 $69

Stretch Cargo Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvQqi_0iCP91jo00

When the chill creeps in, this is the only jacket you need.

Buy Now: 198 $99

Water-Repellent Hiking Short-Sleeve Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41W4eJ_0iCP91jo00

Yes, this shirt may be built for hiking, but the silhouette and details are so eye-catching that it needs to be shown off everywhere and anywhere.

Buy Now: 118 $59

Pool Short

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrO3x_0iCP91jo00

If you plan on spending winter poolside at a beachfront destination, these swimming shorts belong in your luggage.

Buy Now: 78 $49

Commission Long Sleeve Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCAA6_0iCP91jo00

The sharp button-down, made of four-way stretch fabric, is the epitome of versatility. It can be worn with a pair of trousers and sport coat 9-to-5, or with a pair of jeans and white kicks during off-duty hours.

Buy Now: 118 $89

Gridliner Fleece Blazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wY9u5_0iCP91jo00

If you’re a fan of blazers but could do without the constriction, then this unstructured fleece blazer is a godsend.

Buy Now: 168 $79

