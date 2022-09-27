ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Central Massachusetts native riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Central Massachusetts native Steve Balestrieri now lives in Florida and is near the middle of Hurricane Ian's path. Balestrieri moved to Florida two years ago. He said he's experienced hurricanes in North and South Carolina and in Honduras as a Green Beret in the Army, but this is the hardest hitting one yet.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News

Boston locals dealing with Florida hurricane from a thousand miles away

Boston -Travel in and out of Tampa is shutting down as a hurricane moves in. Most of the flights out of that area are now canceled. Many people got on the final flights out of Tampa to avoid dealing with the storm all together. But some decided to stay down there and their loved ones back here are monitoring their progress as they get to a safer location.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
City
Florida, MA
WBUR

Mass. hospitals at risk of disruption, flooding even in moderate hurricanes

A new study warns Boston-area hospitals with little experience operating during a hurricane will see increased disruptions like flooding and power outages during the damaging storms. The analysis of federal storm surge modeling finds hundreds of hospitals within 10 miles of the Atlantic or Gulf Coast face some risk. Hospitals...
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
whdh.com

Hurricane Ian Nears Florida

By now you’ve probably heard about Hurricane Ian. It’s a powerful, major hurricane nearing landfall in Southwest Florida tomorrow afternoon/evening. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has not only a dramatic shift to the southeast but has also sped up to a landfall tomorrow evening. The official track has landfall as a major category 4 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBUR

What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Where to get free coffee on National Coffee Day in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The best part of waking up is free coffee in your cup! Sept. 29 marks National Coffee Day and many coffee shops across the state and the country are celebrating with free coffee and special deals for their members. Below are some of the coffee shops in Boston and across Massachusetts that are offering free coffee and deals today.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whdh.com

Local shelters await transport of cats in Hurricane Ian’s path

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston-area animal shelters are preparing for an influx of Floridian furry friends in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Ian. MSPCA-Angell is flying 42 cats– 28 from the Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter and 14 from Tampa’s Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center– to Worcester Regional Airport, they tweeted.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy