Read full article on original website
Related
Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him
Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
Boosie BadAzz Says Black People Should Boycott Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Demands It Be Taken Down
The new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is doing numbers on the streaming service and is the talk of the internet but Boosie BadAzz believes Black people shouldn't watch it. On Thursday (Sept. 29), Boosie BadAzz weighed in on the craze caused online by the new semi-fictional Netflix...
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Here’s Every XXL Magazine Cover Over the Last 25 Years
Pushing hip-hop on a higher level has been XXL Magazine's goal for 25 years. As times change, the commitment to documenting the culture remains the same. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There's a first time for everything...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rick Ross Asks Fans to Find Him a Pair of Jeffrey Dahmer Sunglasses
Rick Ross has an interesting call to action for his legion of fans. The rapper is looking for a pair of Jeffrey Dahmer-style sunglasses. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Rick Ross hit up Twitter with a request aimed at his 15.9 million followers as the direct result of the current craze surrounding Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the new Netflix series starring Evan Peters. Apparently, Rozay, who's known for his extensive collection of eyewear, wants someone on the internet to find him a pair of sunglasses modeled after the same look the notorious cannibalistic serial killer is known for.
DaBaby Reacts to Low First-Week Sales Forecast for New Album Baby on Baby 2
DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 is being forecasted to do lackluster numbers and the North Carolina rapper seems to be content and even bragging about it. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), DaBaby Instagram fan page DaBaby2Baby reported the controversial rapper's new LP is on pace to move around 16,500 units in its first week out. A short time later, DaBaby shared the news with his fans via his Instagram Story. The "Suge" rapper appeared to be proud of the numbers.
Trippie Redd ‘Save Me, Please’ and ‘1st Degree Murder’ Lyrics – Listen to New Songs
Trippie Redd comes through with two new songs, "Save Me, Please" and "1st Degree Murder," as part of a double pack of singles titled First Draft. For the first single, "Save Me, Please," the Canton, Ohio rap-crooner enlisted production services from RRAREBEAR that prominently features an acoustic guitar riff that allows for Trippie Redd's somber vocals to shine reminiscent of a track from a traditional singer-songwriter. The new track is accompanied by an official music video that was directed by Nolan Riddle, who is known for his work on visuals from The Kid Laroi and the late Juice Wrld.
Meek Mill Believes DaBaby Is Being ‘Blatantly’ Blackballed by the Music Industry
Meek Mill has a theory about DaBaby's recent fall from prominence and the Philadelphia rapper believes there are people behind the scenes sabotaging his colleague's career. On Thursday (Sept. 29), Meek Mill shared his hypothesis with his followers on Twitter. "They blatantly black balling da baby," Meek posted. "Not my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GloRilla Proves Sleeping on Her Is a Big Mistake
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s someone new buzzing in Memphis, and she’s captivating hip-hop with celebratory lyrics and palpable energy. While hometown predecessors like Three 6 Mafia, Yo Gotti and Pooh Shiesty are great in their own right, none are in the same lane as GloRilla. Her rise came from building with a producer, Hitkidd, who believed in her and a group of local women rappers with the same goals of making it big time.
A Guide to 10 Cities Thriving With Rising Hip-Hop Talent Right Now
Hip-hop is nationwide and gone global after nearly five decades. A common rapper origin story is the act that represents their hometown proudly. Each artist is slowly, but surely adding to their city or region's legacy when they contribute to hip-hop. Their music is pushed forward by not only talent but the fans that support them. Since the internet's inception, it's made it so that location isn't as much of a hindrance when it comes to releasing music. That levels the playing field for artists and has led to where rap is now. Multiple cities are producing notable talent at the same time.
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
Video of Ice Spice Performing to Lackluster Crowd Response in Houston Goes Viral
A video of Ice Spice getting a lackluster response during a recent show in Houston has gone viral. On Sept. 25, Ice Spice performed at Sekai in Houston. Video of the newbie Bronx, N.Y. rapper giving the crowd her debut single "Munch (Feelin' U)" was shared by TikTok user jsymoned. In the video, Ice performs centerstage while a mostly unenthused crowd watches on. Midway through the video, she bends over and begins twerking, then returns to trying to keep up with the backup track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gucci Mane Regrets Dissing Jeezy’s Dead Associate During Verzuz Hits Battle
Gucci Mane had a viral moment during his 2020 Verzuz hits battle with Jeezy, in which he infamously dissed Da Snowman's dead associate. Now, Guwop sees the error of his ways. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Gucci Mane spoke at the Rap Radar Live panel at the 2022 Revolt Summit. During the sit-down, Wop recounted the wild outburst when he referenced killing Jeezy’s late associate, Henry "Pookie Loc" Lee Clark III, during the battle.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0